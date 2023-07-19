Can ‘new world order’ create a more equitable society?

Siyabonga Hadebe Pretoria - As the world grapples with shifting power dynamics, the ascent of countries like China and Russia at the forefront of the so-called “new world order” raises crucial questions for marginalised communities worldwide.

In Africa, parts of Asia and the Americas, people who have endured centuries of pain and suffering yearn not only for change but also for transformative justice. Political gimmicks aside, these individuals find themselves trapped at the lower end of the global hierarchy in terms of politics, social and economic order. Built on the backs of former subalterns and uncivilised societies, the current order perpetuates a cycle of oppression and inequality. Marginalised communities continue to suffer the consequences of historical and present injustices, including colonialism’s exploitation and cultural erasure, leaving deep scars that still reverberate today. Hyper-capitalism, driven by profit maximisation and uncontrolled market forces, has widened the gaps between the privileged and the disadvantaged. It is no coincidence that the majority of the downtrodden are found in the Global South.

For those on the receiving end of systemic injustice, there is a pressing need for a new dispensation in the world that not only addresses historical grievances, but also provides a path towards equitable and just societies. Recent political meltdowns in West African countries like Mali and Burkina Faso, as well as the budding interest in BRICS, signify growing restlessness and impatience with the present. However, the world is quickly moving towards polarisation and extremes, with old powers veering to the right and new contenders entertaining alternative ideas. Despite the proliferation of hyped optimism about the future, the majority of the world’s population are relegated to the role of mere spectators in this tug-of-war. Concerns arise among individuals living in the erstwhile Third World, where enduring marginalisation and biases manifest in structures, institutions, and other arrangements.

China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC), alongside old powers Britain, France and the US, not only belong to the ruling aristocracy as global powers, but also demonstrate insatiable greed. Their positions on the ongoing debate concerning multilateral system reforms have not been forthcoming. Additionally, their power-mongering in relation to the world’s oppressed is perceived to be similar to that of ancient powers. With these concerns in mind, it is fair for Africa and the developing world to ask the questions: Can the mooted new world order truly create a more equitable and just society? Is there space for transformative justice to address the historical injustices suffered by marginalised peoples who endured the legacies of colonialism and hyper-capitalism? Furthermore, given Russia’s history during the Cold War and China’s uncompromising pursuit of self-interest, can these countries be trusted to champion the so-called new world order? The international system is structured in a manner that perpetuates inequalities, colonial continuities and oppression, making it logical for the world’s marginalised peoples to look up to China and Russia to lead the charge against the old Western powers who have presided over the systems that were formulated before and after 1945.

The lowly countries trace their suffering to colonialism and imperialism in past centuries. The era of colonialism left a profound impact on numerous nations and cultures worldwide, resulting in resource exploitation, cultural erasure, and economic dependency. The famed political independence was just a great farce since the countries were merely co-opted into the structures or systems that were designed to oppress them. It was more like moving from one burning chamber to the Devil’s frying pan. This led to the conclusion by former Ghanaian president Kwame Nkrumah that “the essence of Neo-colonialism is that the state which is the subject to it is, in theory, independent and has all the outward trappings of international sovereignty. In reality, its economic system and thus its political policy is directed from outside.”

The rise of hyper-capitalism further entrenched inequality, wealth disparities, and marginalisation. For the oppressed peoples, the rise of China and Russia seems to superficially offer hope for a paradigm shift in the current order. However, it is essential to approach this newfound power and optimism with a critical lens. While both countries have made significant economic progress and have political clout, concerns arise about their records on social justice matters.

Russia’s history during the Cold War engenders scepticism, as it has a legacy of leaving behind AK47s and limpet mines to further political discourse. This tarnishes its reputation and calls into question its commitment to just and peaceful global governance. China’s remarkable economic growth has undeniably positioned it as a major global player. However, its path to power has been riddled with concerns over abuses, environmental degradation, and predatory economic practices. Its hunger for resources has led to the exploitation of other countries, often disregarding the well-being of local populations and the environment. This behaviour raises doubts about whether China can be trusted to champion a new global order that prioritises equity and justice over its own self-interest.

Furthermore, both powers are entrenched within existing power structures that perpetuate harm and inequality. Global institutions, instead of promoting co-operation and development, become avenues for powerful nations to assert dominance. The UN Security Council, with its post-World War II power balance, no longer accurately represents the current geopolitical landscape. This imbalance allows powerful nations to exploit their positions, regardless of the consequences for marginalised communities. The bifurcation between the West and the Russo-China alliance has deepened and does not promise better prospects for the subalterns.

The ensuing disorder breeds social, economic, and political conditions that contribute to violence and conflict. Economic disparities, limited access to resources, and unequal power dynamics sow discontent and fuel instability. To achieve a genuinely equitable and just world, a new world order based on transformative justice must address these systemic issues and benefit all powers, irrespective of orientation. This approach necessitates acknowledging historical injustices, empowering marginalised communities, and dismantling structures of oppression. World-renowned economist Thomas Piketty, in his book 2016-2021, argues that the time has come to support an inclusive and expansive conception of socialism as a counterweight against the hyper-capitalism that defines the current economic ideology of uncanny markets. This should also entail promoting social and cultural diversity, genuinely respecting human dignity, and fostering meaningful participation of all nations in global decision-making processes.

In the context of marginalised peoples, transformative justice should prioritise their empowerment and address the deep-rooted consequences of past and current injustices. This could involve reparations for past wrongs, investing in education and health care, and supporting sustainable development initiatives in affected regions. By prioritising the needs and voices of marginalised communities, a new world order can begin to rectify the imbalances created by prolonged exploitation and discrimination.

Moving forward, transformative justice requires collective efforts and international co-operation. It necessitates the participation and inclusion of marginalised communities and non-Western voices in shaping the new global order. It also requires a commitment from all nations, including China and Russia, to protect human dignity and address the raging economic disparities that characterise the world today. Should both China and Russia also embark on civilisational models and exploitation of the downtrodden, they will face similar resistance in different parts of the world. * Hadebe is an independent commentator on socio-economics, politics and global matters.