Government, media commemorate 46th anniversary of Black Wednesday

Michael Currin Pretoria - Today, 19 October 2023, government and the media fraternity commemorate the 46th anniversary of Black Wednesday, also known as National Press Freedom Day.

For those who may not remember, that day in 1977 saw the banning by the apartheid regime of two newspapers, which epitomised the ideal that for a society to be truly free, among others, its press and other media outlets need to be free. These progressive media institutions were pivotal in exposing the atrocities of apartheid, and in the political climate of 1977, to an oppressive regime signified a material threat to its dark intentions and racist, repressive programmes. Since those dark days of the banning of The World and The Weekend World and the arrest of the Editor, Percy Qoboza, South Africa has made huge progress during democracy in advancing media freedom.

The architects of our democratic dispensation insisted that media freedom be a fundamental feature of our new society. Today, media freedom is entrenched in our Constitution, and media continue to play an essential role in building an open and inclusive information society. In a fast changing world, the role played by media is being challenged by new media and the instant nature of social media. Like many other countries, South Africa is faced with a rise in misinformation and fake news, which is a danger to the media and our democracy. We are, therefore, determined to work with our partners in the media to nurture and protect media freedom, which is essential to any democracy, while also trying to find ways to deal with false information that is deliberately circulated to drive a certain agenda. In this era of digital information, combating disinformation and fake news is a global challenge.

South Africa is not immune to this phenomenon, necessitating a concerted effort to strengthen protections around content regulation whilst safeguarding journalistic integrity and freedom of expression. Disinformation and fake news also erode public trust, and it is our collective effort to fortify communication platforms to ensure that citizens are not faced with challenges that prevent them from making informed decisions, and that they can discern reliable information from false and misleading information. As such, our media play a key role in civic education and information. Safeguarding public trust in the media and government is considered a cornerstone to a robust media and democracy.

When citizens have confidence in the information they receive, they are more likely to be engaged and active participants in their communities. Trustworthy information is essential for citizens to make decisions about issues that affect their daily lives, such as health, education and safety. Our Constitution enshrines the right to freedom of expression, emphasising the pivotal role of media in upholding a healthy democracy. The commitment by government to a diverse media landscape, with a multitude of voices representing various perspectives, is testimony to the open discourse that prevails in promoting diversity and pluralism, even when that becomes heated and contested – that is why our society is deemed to be vibrant, open and free.

Government commits to maintaining an open and constructive dialogue with media organisations, associations and journalists to address concerns, share perspectives and collaborative work towards a robust media environment. Black Wednesday stands as a tribute to the resilience of journalists who have faced adversity to ensure that the public's right to information remains sacrosanct. It is a reminder that a free press is the cornerstone of a thriving democracy, and allows citizens to be informed, engaged and empowered. Existing laws and regulations will be upheld to ensure media can operate freely without undue restrictions, and any future proposed legislation will be analysed to ensure that it aligns with our commitment to media freedom.

We acknowledge the invaluable role the media play in fostering transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in our society. A diverse and independent press is essential in reflecting the views and voices of the diverse people of our nation. The South African government remains dedicated to protecting the rights and safety of journalists, ensuring they can operate without fear or intimidation. Government strives to continue to provide timely and accurate information to media, acknowledging their role in contributing to a healthy democracy, but also looks for the highest level of journalistic ethics and, above all, fair and accurate reporting when it comes to coverage of the work government is doing guided by its mandate and programme of action contained in the Medium Term Strategic Framework (MTSF).

As the country commemorates Black Wednesday, we pay tribute to those who have sacrificed and persevered in the pursuit of a free press. Together, we forge a path forward where journalists can work unimpeded and where the public's right to information remains respected. * Currin is Deputy Director-General at GCIS. ** The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.