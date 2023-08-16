Higher education remains inaccessible in South Africa

Fuzile Jwara Pretoria - Over the past few weeks, there has been growing discontent over the distribution of funding at various South African universities.

The issue at hand is the funding debacle at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). In this piece, I critique the shortcomings of NSFAS and its effects on the wellbeing of students that depend on it. As such, my position within this editorial is one of a fellow student who empathises with the affected students, many of whom are solely dependent on NSFAS for their studies. It is very alarming that seven years from #FeesMustFall, we find ourselves discussing access to higher education and the affordability barrier. Even more baffling is the utter disregard of students. A quick history: In 2018, NSFAS was converted to a bursary scheme to allow more students from poor households to access higher education. This came off the back of the #FeesMustFall student protests. During my time as an undergraduate, NSFAS distributed meal and accommodation allowances through Fundi, an authorised financial service provider linked with other bursaries.

Although Fundi had its flaws, whereby allowances were delayed, never before have we experienced such incompetence. For example, the Organisation Against Tax Abuse (Outa) argues that the four service providers appointed by NSFAS may not be authorised financial service providers. If true, then it would be obvious that the well-being of the students took no priority in the tendering process. Essentially, NSFAS has gambled with students’ futures and academic prospects. Even if the tendering process was done correctly and there was no wrongdoing, it does not explain the continued shortcomings of the current systems, payments have been delayed and students are being charged exorbitant bank charges.

Think about it, these service providers are passing on the banking charges to students for the direct transfer of allowances to bank accounts. This is unprecedented, never have students been charged to access their money directly. Critically, many students are from working-class households, in many cases the NSFAS allowance is the only form of financial support received throughout their studies. In what world can we justify passing on the bank charges to students who really need the money? Regardless, whether it is R10 or R100, NSFAS students are in a financially precarious position. It is very insulting that students are forced to foot the bill of financial transactions by NSFAS and its appointed service providers. This debacle makes me question the role of the Higher Education, Science and Technology Department in regulating the activities of NSFAS. As an entity under the department, one would expect that there would be checks and balances in place to avoid the very predicament we find ourselves in.

Our institutions of higher learning should be doing a lot more to raise these concerns surrounding the service providers. It is paradoxical that institutions expect students to perform at their optimum when they are struggling financially and some are still awaiting the disbursement of their allowance. This also affects the owners of private student accommodation housing NSFAS funded students. At this point, there have been no answers for students. At one university, the offices of the service provider have been closed, as students seek answers concerning their allowances. The uncertainty is having a clear toll on affected students, and they deserve better. It cannot be that every single year NSFAS struggles and the competency of fund disbursement deteriorates. Students have every right to be angry and disgruntled. They are the real victims of ineptitude and a lack of transparency. Our institutions can do more to protect students. They deserve better.