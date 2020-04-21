Let's all blow the whistle on lockdown lawbreakers
It is the same culture of blowing the whistle on those who violate the state of disaster regulations put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 that we need to revive.
The refusal by many, especially in urban townships to adhere to the lockdown poses a serious health threat to the whole of South Africa.
Gauteng has the highest number of cases, followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, and overcrowded urban areas in these provinces are where the biggest risk of internal transmission occurs.
Yet, in many townships and informal settlements, it is impossible to enforce personal distancing with streets full of people wandering around who scatter when they see law enforcers, only to regroup when they have passed by.
It is clear that the police and army cannot patrol every corner of every district in areas such as Alexandra, Tembisa, Mamelodi, Umlazi or Khayelitsha, for example, where residents do not follow the rules put in place to prevent the spread of this pandemic.
Members of the public need to report those who fail to respect regulations by selling alcohol, holding church services and other gatherings, carrying more passengers in taxis than the regulations allow, failing to exercise physical distancing and loitering.
That is the only effective way the police can ensure compliance of the regulations and protect the wider public. Let us blow the whistle against those hell-bent on risking their own lives and with no regard for those of others.
Pretoria News