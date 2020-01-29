Soft power needed at this crucial time









David Monyae is the director of Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied This year, South Africa succeeds Egypt as AU chair. Its foreign policy behaviour will be largely affected by domestic circumstances. South Africa has received a lot of goodwill from the world after emerging from almost half a century of apartheid and isolation. The Madiba magic that the Mandela Presidency inspired lingers. South Africa’s exceptionalism on the continent is that it enjoyed what American political scientist Joseph Nye calls “soft power”. This power, as opposed to coercive and physical power, bends other actors to one’s will through attraction and appeal. Through its practice of liberal democracy and market economics, coupled with an industrialised economy and reasonable infrastructure, it has been a choice destination for people fleeing war, conflict, economic desperation and inadequate infrastructure. However, as Stephen Ellis warned in his book, External Mission, South Africa is losing its exceptionalism and is becoming just another African country. There are many reasons for the caveat.

Corruption in South Africa, an age-old problem, seems to have become brazen, especially during Jacob Zuma’s tenure as president, a period referred to as nine wasted years. Corruption gnaws at a country’s soft power. The mismanagement of state-owned enterprises, a consequence of corruption and cadre deployment, has adversely affected the economy.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to correct the ills, his party is littered with individuals cited in corruption scandals that characterised the nine wasted years. He has attracted negative attention, emerging from how his presidential bid for the ANC was sponsored.

The domestic circumstances form challenges that diminish the country’s standing in Africa and undermine the force and appeal of its foreign policy.

South Africa faces another Herculean task. Its tenure coincides with the AU aspiration of silencing the guns by 2020. With its own internal economic challenges, it will need help in terms of material and political wherewithal to meet the challenges Africa faces.

The government is taking over the AU chair from Egypt, a country that supports Libya’s Khalifa Haftar as opposed to the internationally recognised Government of National Accord. Ramaphosa will have to summon all his diplomatic skills to deal with the impasse.

More physically immediate is the troubling advance of terrorism into Mozambique. As a more advanced power in southern Africa, South Africa will be expected to play a part in curbing the rising insurgency.

South Africa also has to keep an eye on Lesotho, where a potential crisis is brewing. Lesotho, a country surrounded by South Africa, has its fate tied to that of this country.

South Africa’s foreign policy will continue being tested in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

All the daunting responsibilities will have to be accompanied by a two-pronged approach - South Africa will have to demonstrate domestic seriousness in reversing the mistakes of the past and hence reclaim its international appeal while taking up foreign policy positions that will be in tandem, especially with Africans.

In the Libyan crisis, South Africa will have to be bold enough to denounce Haftar’s machinations.

For South Africa not to be an isolated power, it will have to assume positions that will be attractive to the rest of Africa, and hence demonstrate soft power. This, again, will demand difficult decisions.

Internally, the government will have to blunt voices from the ruling party that could sully the country’s reputation. Ramaphosa will have to take advantage of the fact that although many people are growing weary and wary of the ANC, there is a reason in arguing that he enjoys more publicity than his party. Therefore, his foreign policy will have to reflect the realities.

