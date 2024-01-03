This year will be what we make of it

New year, fresh start and renewed dreams… If you are reading this, you made it past midnight on Sunday and are safely in 2024. This year marks the end of the current national and provincial government term. Politicians at Parliament and Union Buildings and provincial legislatures will in the coming weeks start to convince you they have a good story to tell.

Think about it; apart from change of guard, very little has changed in the past five years, despite the new dawn predicted when President Cyril Ramaphosa came into the picture. The problems being encountered today were there five years ago and will be carried into the next government term, whether Ramaphosa is on the throne or not. The question is whether the next Mahlamba Ndlopfu occupant will be still be Ramaphosa or a complete newcomer as a result of a predicted coalition, someone taller, shorter or with more hair on the head that the last three state presidents.

Let’s hope the voting will no longer be as predictable as in the previous polls, after all, South African needs some drama-nyana to lighting up the political sphere. In other news, we usher in the year without the likes of Mbongeni Ngema, Zahara and other national icons who died over the past year. Let us consistently honour our stars when they are still alive and not write fancy speeches once they have departed planet earth. On the sporting front, Mamelodi Sundowns will continue to lead the football way, while the Springboks are expected to dominate in rugby.