Members of the SAPS remove foreign nationals who camped outside the UN High Commission for Refugees compound in Brooklyn. Picture: Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The reality of refugee and asylum seekers in South Africa is a political and moral issue. It is about our common humanity. Displacing 700 people from Waterkloof/Brooklyn to unknown places is not a solution, instead it’s simply removing a devastating reality out of sight. There are more than 260 000 refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa. How we collectively respond - as political leaders, faith communities, academics and residents - will demonstrate whether we indeed lost our soul as a nation, or whether we can embrace the vulnerable humanity of fellow sisters and brothers. There is not a single narrative about the reality of refugees and asylum seekers, who camped out in front of the offices of the UN High Commission of Refugees (UNHCR) in Waterkloof Road. Unfortunately, the dominant narrative portrayed by the media, politicians and some who are supposed to be custodians of refugee rights, painted the protesters with one brush.

Field workers from faith communities and researchers at the University of Pretoria interviewed 640 people staying in front of the UNHCR, over a three-day period.

Their interviews revealed, story after story of deep trauma: a young, disabled man being separated from his parents during xenophobic violence last month; more than one young woman having lost their shops, being burnt or looted by South African neighbours; physical and emotional abuse being meted out by officials from the Department of Home Affairs or nurses at public clinics; delays of even 10 to 15 years in processing legal documents, accompanied by theft and corruption.

Those who engaged in the interviews were perplexed: Why did the media not tell the stories of the individuals who resorted to the streets of Waterkloof/Brooklyn, as a desperate measure? Why does it not better investigate the systemic, attitudinal and bureaucratic causes, meting out grave indignities to fellow human beings?

On Friday, protesters were removed from the UNHCR offices. Members of faith communities on site report the professional conduct of the SAPS, trying to implement what they were forced to do through an order of the court.

On Saturday morning though, there was no clarity about where all the people were taken.

There were indeed contradictory and disconcerting reports.

The court ordered a removal without ordering safe and secure alternative shelter.

South African housing policy does not cater for refugees and asylum seekers. People are left to their own devices. When they then resort to overcrowded inner-city buildings, often renting from shrewd landlords, they are criminalised for being poor and foreign.

For local integration into communities to happen effectively, policies need to be revised and broadened to enable viable integration.

In the past week, the buck was passed between the local and national government, and different stakeholders. Service delivery to the people of Tshwane was prioritised over the dignity of vulnerable strangers, including women and children.

Politicians reiterated the worn assertion that South Africans were not xenophobic, as if ordinary South Africans do not have ears to hear both the talk on the streets and the xenophobic utterances of political leaders.

Refugees and asylum seekers on our doorstep - as well as all those who are homeless and vulnerable - offer an opportunity for human solidarity and sharing our humanity. We shun this gift - of the other - at our own peril.

* Stephan de Beer, associate professor, Practical Theology and director, Centre for Contextual Ministry, University of Pretoria

