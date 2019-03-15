Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts debate extending Brexit negotiating period in Parliament in London. Picture: Reuters

The British parliament was due to vote yesterday on seeking a last-minute Brexit delay, while Prime Minister Theresa May piled renewed pressure on reluctant lawmakers to back her EU divorce deal at the third time of asking. Two weeks before Britain is due to leave the EU May is using the threat of a long extension to the Brexit deadline to push Eurosceptic rebels in her Conservative Party to finally back her deal. That vote could come next week.

May’s authority hit an all-time low this week after a series of parliamentary defeats and rebellions, but finance minister Philip Hammond said her plan was back on the agenda.

That plan, struck by May after two-and-a-half years of negotiations with the EU, was defeated heavily in parliament in January and again on Tuesday.

Although parliament on Wednesday voted against the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, the default position if nothing else is agreed remains that Britain will exit without a transition arrangement on March 29, a scenario business leaders warn would bring chaos to markets and supply chains.

Brexit supporters say in the longer term it would allow Britain to thrive and forge trade deals across the world.

May will put her deal to another vote if the circumstances are right, her spokesperson said.

EU leaders meeting next week will consider pressing Britain to delay Brexit by at least a year to find a way through its domestic deadlock, an EU official said.

“I will appeal to the EU27 to be open to a long extension if the UK finds it necessary to rethink its Brexit strategy and build consensus around it,” European Council president Donald Tusk said, referring to EU leaders who will meet May next Thursday and must agree to any extension.

But there was no sign the prospect of a long delay - which could lead to Britain having closer ties to the EU than planned by May or even a second Brexit referendum - was causing a shift in the views of pro-Brexit lawmakers who have so far thwarted May.

May also needs to win over the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) that props up her minority government in parliament and which has so far refused to back her plan.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said the party was working with the government to try to find a way of leaving the EU with a deal.

On Wednesday, parliament rejected leaving the EU without a deal, paving the way for yesterday’s vote. Reuters