Patient found 'covered in his own faeces' at Tshwane District Hospital









JUDITH ROBERTS and her husband Arnold, who claims he was badly treated at the Tshwane District Hospital. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Helpless and covered in his own faeces was the sight a family member saw when she checked on a patient at the Tshwane District Hospital. Subsequently, Judith Roberts said she was seeking legal advice on the way forward. According to Roberts, her 84-year-old husband was allegedly restrained to a bed and found covered in faeces at the hospital. She said her gripe with the hospital began when they took her husband to the hospital on September 30 as he was vomiting and was extremely weak. “We waited in the emergency ward for a long time and were told they were waiting for a bed in a ward. He had to sleep on a stretcher that night.” She claimed that the next day he was still not admitted and in the emergency room. When she phoned to check on his condition on October 2 she was told he was in Ward 5, but when she checked, they could not account for him.

“I got extremely worried and called a relative who works near the hospital to quickly go and check what is going on because an 84-year-old man who cannot even walk cannot just disappear.

“She checked every ward but could not find him, and called me devastated and said she doesn't know where he could have gone or what happened to him. I told her to tell them to trace him and after a short while he was found in Ward 8.

“When she found him he was lying naked in his faeces and was buckled; said she had never seen him in such a state.”

She said the relative insisted that she went right away and sign him out because he was in a bad state.

“When I arrived I told the staff that I was coming to sign him out and take him home instead of him being tied up like a prisoner and left in his own faeces.”

She said she did not get any response when she questioned why he was restrained as he was not a violent person and posed no threat.

“I was told to wait for the doctor and while waiting, they slipped into the ward, untied and took off the attachments and cleaned him up, little did they know we have images as proof.

The old man, Arnold Roberts, said that they placed him in a big room with other restrained patients. “I have never felt so scared and confused. Some were nailed to wooden beams; it was horrible to see.”

He said he would never set foot in the hospital following the experience he had. Roberts said he felt safer at home than in the hospital where he was just moved around and left alone in his own faeces while chained even though he was weak and could hardly move or hold a cup without assistance.

“The conditions were terrible and hospitals should not operate that way,” said the 84-year-old.

Tshwane District Hospital chief executive Dr Naing Soe said aggressive, restless, confused, delirious patients were restrained to prevent them from falling and harming themselves.

“With the patient concerned, he was restless, confused, unco-operative and delirious. The doctor found the patient undressing himself, removed the drip and he had to continue with intravenous infusion and medication.”

Pretoria News