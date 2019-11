Pay your municipal bills, says Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa









City residents enjoy the entertainment during the launch of Re Aga Tshwane Day held at Church Square. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa yesterday appealed to residents and businesses to get into the habit of paying for municipal services. Mokgalapa was addressing residents and business people in Church Square during the launch of the Re Aga Tshwane campaign, which seeks to usher in a culture of paying for services rendered by the municipality and enhance revenue collection. The mayor said the campaign would not exclude government departments from payment. He said all the money would be used to secure a brighter future for Tshwane. “Re Aga Tshwane means we are building Tshwane together.

“The essence of this campaign is basically to say we need to inculcate the culture of paying for services. The City is owed about R12.6 billion, R7bn of it by residents, R3bn by businesses and about R320 million by government departments.

“Re Aga Tshwane is about asking how can we inculcate this culture of paying for services? Imagine what the City can do with the R12bn that it’s owed? The essence is to encourage residents, businesses and government to pay for services.

“Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni has said that South Africans need to have a culture of paying for services and this is one of those clarion calls that we are making.

“The City is in dire need of every little cent it can get from its residents and customers so that it can sustain its service delivery.”

Mokgalapa said the City would be forced to legally take away services of those who did not pay, but stressed that the intention was to try to make arrangements and engage with the affected parties.

He said the initiative sought to improve the City’s ways of revenue collection, and revealed they would be launching a mobile app to help people find out more about their statements, balances and arrange to keep their paying record good.

He said the City of Tshwane led the pack in terms of being generous to its residents in the sense that it upgraded the number of people who got free services.

“Residents who own properties that cost up to R150 000 receive free services; 12kl of water and 100kW of electricity every month. We have been generous, so we need for those who can afford to pay for services to pay for those services,” he said.

Resident David Mahlangu said: “I have been paying well for my water, electricity and water since the City cleared out arrears for rates and taxes a couple of years ago. That helps; I think more and more people should pay.”

Mokgalapa was joined by MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge and her counterpart in Community Safety and Emergency Services, Karen Meyer, at the launch, where amapiano and gqom star DJ Maphorisa and comedian Nina Hastie provided entertainment.

Pretoria News