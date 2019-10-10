People go crazy at Botanical Gardens in support of World Mental Health Day









Participants in the Crazy for Walking event held in the Boatanic Gardens to mark World Mental Health day. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - In support of World Mental Health Day today, people geared up in their crazy socks and joined the Crazy for Walking initiative at the National Botanical Gardens in Pretoria. The event started at 6am and will continue until 6pm. The initiative which was launched in 2017 with a walk from Pretoria to Cape Town is meant to raise awareness and break the stigma of mental health. CEO of Crazy For Walking, Francois Louw, said they wanted to take the word "crazy" and turn it into something positive. "We wear crazy socks and we walk crazy walks.

"We have developed a self-help guide to better mental health and have made our Happiness HELPS guide available online at www.happinesshelps.co.za," he said.

He said the word HELPS was an acronym which stands for Help Others; Exercise; Learn; Play; and Spiritual Growth and Social Connection and said this guide could be used in any environment.

He also said that there was an app available to download where steps are tracked and donated to the Crazy mission to Mars.

"As part of our commitment to de-stigmatising mental illness we are quite willing to offer free talks on mental health at your company, school, or community.

"If you wish to book a talk, please liaise with one of our regional co-ordinators in Pretoria at [email protected]," he said.

The same event is taking place in Cape Town and Bloemfontein.

To find help for mental illnesses go to:

www.bloemcare.co.za

www.crescentclinic.com

www.denmar.co.za

www.lifepathgroup.co.za

www.nurturehealth.net

www.vistaclinic.co.za

Pretoria News



