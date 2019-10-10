Pretoria - In support of World Mental Health Day today, people geared up in their crazy socks and joined the Crazy for Walking initiative at the National Botanical Gardens in Pretoria.
The event started at 6am and will continue until 6pm.
The initiative which was launched in 2017 with a walk from Pretoria to Cape Town is meant to raise awareness and break the stigma of mental health.
CEO of Crazy For Walking, Francois Louw, said they wanted to take the word "crazy" and turn it into something positive.
"We wear crazy socks and we walk crazy walks.