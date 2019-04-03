EXECUTIVE Chairman of Sekunjalo Group and shareholder in companies such as Ayo Technology Solutions and Independent Media, Dr Iqbal Survé, at the Mpati Commission of Inquiry into allegations of impropriety at the PIC in Pretoria yesterday. Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

The Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC) investment strategy is racist and favours white-owned and controlled companies at the expense of firms started and managed by black entrepreneurs, the Mpati Commission has heard. Businessman Dr Iqbal Survé said that the state asset manager had spent a fraction of its R1.6trillion investment in Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) listed firms on black companies.

Survé, who is executive chairman of Sekunjalo Group and a shareholder in companies including Ayo Technology Solutions and Independent Media, was testifying before the Mpati Commission of Inquiry into allegations of impropriety at the PIC in Pretoria.

In his testimony he touched on the country’s black economic empowerment (BEE) model; the PIC’s R4.3billion investment in Ayo; the scuppered listing of Multi Sided Platform company Sagarmatha; and the acquisition of Independent Media in 2013.

By last year, he maintained, the market capitalisation of 200 companies on the JSE was R12trillion, and the PIC’s investment R1.6trillion.

“I venture to suggest that companies started by black entrepreneurs that are black-owned and black managed with black beneficiaries, do not have more than a few R100billion of the total market capitalisation of R12trillion of the JSE. Thus 25 years into democracy the capital markets in South Africa have not transformed. Black ownership and control on the JSE remain negligible.”

Survé said “real economic wealth still rests in white-controlled and dominated companies”, adding that the PIC’s strategy has had serious implications for transformation. “The result is that racial inequalities, such as ownership and control of land, continue to be reproduced on the JSE.”

The PIC’s investments in Naspers, BAT, InBev and BHP have been successful, but it suffered “enormous losses” in the region of billions due to underperformance in other white-owned firms, he said. This included Steinhoff, MTV, Aspen, EOH, Tiso Blackstar and Group Five. Government employees lost R24bn when the Steinhoff share price plummeted last year due to alleged corruption and fraud in its accounting systems.

Construction company Group Five is facing liquidation after its share price collapsed a few months ago.

Survé also slammed SA’s BEE model as a farce, saying it was fundamentally flawed and needed to be reviewed urgently. The model was designed not to bring about meaningful economic transformation, but merely as an “artificial” entry point into the capital markets.

Survé said he had watched over the past 22 years as well-known BEE companies established after the new dispensation - including NAIL, REAL, Thebe Investments, NEC, Mvelaphanda - imploded after their share prices failed to perform. “I also watched as prominent companies were destroyed as a result of the share prices failing to perform, the debt structures being unsustainable to the point that today black participation in the economy remains negligible. The model of economic participation was fundamentally flawed.”

In its first decade, Sekunjalo shared the same negative experiences including small economic interest; high debt structures; inability to scale; dependence on Development Finance Institutions, government businesses or quotas; lack of owned equity and capital; and monopolistic market conditions, he said.

“At one point the market capitalisations of companies such as NAIL reached a high of almost R10billion making it one of the successful black companies on the JSE. But the effective black ownership and control of these entities was negligible. The tragic outcome is that today, NAIL, REAL and Mvelaphanda do not exist and there has been a marked reduction in black firms on the JSE.”

After watching some empowerment companies implode, Survé said, Sekunjalo changed its strategy to focus on industries where it had a competitive edge and could push meaningful transformation; not monopolistic ones.

He defended his group of companies, saying they were victims of racist and politically motivated smear campaigns aimed at collapsing them.

Contrary to media reports, there was nothing wrong with Ayo because it was profitable, he said, its share price performing and the PIC’s investment used for its intended purpose.

“Ayo was furnished with the transcript of certain meetings (by the Commission), unlawfully recorded without consent obtained from the persons who were recorded.

These recordings also speak to the manifestly unethical conduct of the individuals concerned.”

Survé said the JSE Listing in Sagarmatha was scuppered by various players acting in bad faith. He believed various entities such as the Companies Intellectual and Properties Commission (CIPC) were responsible for the deal having fallen through, because they had acted in ways he deemed deceitful and in bad faith.

“The CIPC raised obstacles to the listing. This unseated foreign investors and the JSE listing was not pursued.”

He said the R2billion purchase consideration of Independent News & Media South Africa was funded by a Chinese investor, investing R1billion, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) investing R850m and Sekunjalo Consortium investing R150m.

Late last year, however, Sekunjalo put in a firm offer to the PIC to take on its exposure, over and above its current support of the operating cash flow needs of Independent Media.

“Despite the PIC having agreed to it, Sekunjalo has received no formal communication from the PIC until last week when it was verbally communicated to Sekjunjalo that the PIC had rejected the offer.

“This decision by the PIC is indicative of its investment decisions being driven by political motives, as opposed to the genuine interests of its investors.”