PICS: Accidental discovery shines light on prehistoric SA









Pretoria - The fossilised ribs, hearts, legs, and more body parts of humanoids and other creatures have been discovered by an independent team of scientists and researchers in Mpumalanga, the South African Antiquities Research Institute in Nelspruit said. “This accidental discovery could possibly turn out to be one of the most crucial archaeological finds ever, as it shines a light on a brutal ancient past in South Africa, with many unimaginable creatures and humanoids, going back well over 100000 years,” the institute said. While on a routine excursion in the mountains of Mpumalanga in January 2018, a team of South African and international scientists and researchers made the discovery that had “shone a light on an unimaginable and turbulent past in prehistoric South Africa”. The evidence showed that there was large scale killing and butchery. The evidence showed that they had advanced tools to perform the butchery. The team also found petrified pieces of dinosaur or reptilian meat with skin attached - some showing claw marks and teeth marks into what was now a petrified piece of rock, the institute said. “Doctors and medical practitioners recognise these organs complete with fascia lines, veins, and arteries. The specimens we’ve found show that these body parts were butchered, the way butchers do today. It is not clear if the extraction of organs was part of ritual killing or sacrifice by the people or tribes of the time here in South Africa, like we see during certain periods among the Maya and Aztec cultures in the Americas.

“But the discovery of so many extracted petrified hearts certainly points towards such activity,” research team leader and shaman JP Fischbach pointed out.

Large deposits of mud, many metres thick, with stone fragments of all sizes, indicated some kind of watery cataclysm that covered everything in this part of the world. This may be the best evidence yet of a great flood, as described by ancient cultures all over the world.

“We are just scratching the tip of the iceberg here,” said Fischbach. These mud fossils seemed to be scattered across a very large part of Southern Africa.

“Much more research and funding is required to continue this critical exploration that will change much about how we perceive our ancient human history and possibly even the origins of humankind,” he said.

The fossils could be viewed at the Stone Circle Museum in Waterval Boven (Emgwenya) in Mpumalanga. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria News