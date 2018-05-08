Pretoria - The usually vibrant and lively Storom family home in Section D4, Mamelodi West, was draped in a deadly silence on Monday.

Members of the community trickled in from the morning, some carrying flowers and cards with messages of condolences. They all wore sullen faces, with eyes posing questions such as, who would do this to her?

A pamphlet of Katlego “Katli” Joja lay on the concrete floor with a dirty footprint over it suggesting that the search for the 10-year-old autistic girl who had been missing, was over.

Her uncle Thabiso Storom said it was still surreal. He said he almost collapsed when he received a call from the police on Sunday afternoon to go and identify a body at the Moretele River.

Read: Body of missing 10-year-old #Katli found

Storom said he did not expect the search for Katlie to end in tragedy.

Katli had gone missing last Thursday. The last time she was seen by her mom was when she walked to the nursery school inside the yard. The distance is about 3m, but in that time, she went missing.

The family only became aware that she was missing when her grandmother, who runs the nursery school, asked where Katli was. After searching the yard and the neighbouring houses it dawned on them that this was serious.

They attempted to open a case at the police station, but were told they had to wait for 24 hours. “There was no sense of urgency from the police even when we explained that Katli was autistic,” Storom said.

The family then launched a search for the child, and printed pamphlets which were circulated around most of Mamelodi. It was not until a neighbour called the police and reported a false domestic abuse incident at the Storom household that police eventually came. And after much deliberation a case was eventually opened.

The yard, according to Storom, was always safe especially because of the nursery school, and Katli was never left alone because of her condition. “There is always someone who receives the children in the morning and afternoon. We have had instances where we had to refuse an unknown family member who tried to pick up one of the children without informing my mom,” he said.





The search was taken up by the community, which circulated the pamphlet far and wide and on social media.

The Storom family could not understand how Katli went missing in such a secure environment. “Her disappearance was a mystery, especially because the community also knew Katli and were overly protective of her,” he said.

Her lifeless body was discovered by a nyaope addict who was on the run from his brother-in-law from whom he had allegedly stolen.

He evaded him by jumping into the river. It was then, according to Storom, that the body was discovered.

The addict ran out of the river sopping wet and told his family about his discovery. But they didn't believe him, and subsequently took him to the police station. More adamant, the addict told the police he saw something in the river. It was only after much convincing that the police followed that lead and discovered the body.

When the uncle arrived, the scene was cordoned off, with lots of police and rescue divers present. After some time, he was called closer to the scene to identify the body inside a bag. “They only unzipped the body bag up to her neck and I couldn't see the rest of the body,” he said.

“I froze for a moment after recognising her.”

The cause of death had by on Monday not been established, and the family said they were waiting for the autopsy report, and a thorough briefing by the police.

The police have opened an inquest docket, and spokesperson Captain Johannes Maheso said: “An inquest was registered and the body was taken to a government mortuary for an autopsy.”

MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane was scheduled to visit the family on Tuesday to offer support to the family.

Meanwhile, the #NotInMyName organisation will on Wednesday march to the local police and hand over a memorandum calling for the inquest to be dealt with speedily.

Pretoria News