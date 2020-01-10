PICS: State of disaster as bushfires rage on in Australia









OFFICIALS in Australia have warned that today and tomorrow would be particularly dangerous bushfire days due to high temperatures and strong winds in the blaze-ravaged states of Victoria, New South Wales, and South Australia. Australia’s bushfire-ravaged state of Victoria in the country’s south-east yesterday extended its “state of disaster” ahead of “significant fire activity” forecast for the next two days. The declaration, which is a first for Australia’s second-most populous state, gives state authorities and emergency services additional powers to mobilise resources and evacuate people. It covers East Gippsland and the state’s north-east, which have been badly hit by the bushfires. Authorities have asked residents in those fire zones to leave, as temperatures as high as 40°C, along with windy conditions and dry lightning, are likely to exacerbate the current bushfires and possibly ignite new ones.

Several evacuation centres have been set up in the Melbourne suburb of Hastings, and other places. There is also the fear that a large fire in north Victoria could merge with another in southern New South Wales to create a “mega blaze.”

State Premier Daniel Andrews said yesterday there was likely to be “a significant increase in bushfire activity over the next 48 hours.” Authorities said 40 fires were burning across the state yesterday evening, covering much of the state’s east. More than 1.25 million hectares of land has already burned in Victoria and at least 244 homes have been destroyed. Three people have died.

Meanwhile, in the bushfire-stricken town of Mallacoota, where more than 1 000 people were evacuated, a last-minute delivery of 3 000 litres of beer is being organised to be delivered on Thursday by the Australian Navy, along with other supplies, according to Australian news agency AAP.

“After what Mallacoota residents and firefighters have been through, the least we could do is make sure they could enjoy a beer,” said Peter Filipovic, chief executive of Carlton & United Breweries.

Along with beer, the navy ship HMAS Choules is returning to the town with supplies of food, fuel and power.

In South Australia, authorities have called for the evacuation of Vivonne Bay and Parndana after declaring an emergency due to out-of-control bushfires.

“Firefighting operations will continue for some days on the island,” the state’s Country Fire Service said.

“All areas in the vicinity of the fire zones on Kangaroo Island are considered to be dangerous and we urge them to keep out of harm’s way and heed the warnings.” Two people and an estimated 25 000 koalas died last week in fires on Kangaroo Island, a popular tourist destination.

In worst-hit New South Wales, officials said almost 1 900 homes had been destroyed this fire season.

The state is preparing for elevated danger today, with the evacuation of several towns.

A water-bombing helicopter ditched into a dam near the Bega Valley on the South Coast, which has seen massive bushfires since Christmas.

The pilot escaped with no serious injury.

The New South Wales state government also pledged $1 billion (R9.7bn) to help rebuild bushfire-ravaged communities.

This comes on top of more than $200 million already committed by the state government and a $2bn national fund.

Australian billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest, chairperson of Fortescue Metals, is the latest person to donate millions of dollars for bushfire relief after he announced yesterday he would donate $70m to the bushfire recovery effort, including establishing a “volunteer army” to help rebuild destroyed towns.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, celebrities and personalities have helped raise $140m in bushfire relief efforts.

Across Australia, more than 10 million hectares of land has burned since the bushfire season started in September last year.

At least 26 people have died and several thousand homes have been destroyed.

The country’s Bureau of Meteorology said Australia saw its hottest and driest year on record in 2019.