OWNER of Yarena Chicken in Cullinan Jerry Mashao, ward councillor Ramokone Rebone Maleka and MEC Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa during a walkabout at the abattoir yesterday. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Small poultry abattoirs were essential for the marketing of local meat from farms with high welfare and environmental standards, said the MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment, Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa. He was visiting Yarena Chicken abattoir in Cullinan as part of a broader social mobilisation and engagement plan with farmers in the province who have potential to be graduated to commercial farming status.

Ramakgopa, who did a walkabout through the abattoir with owner Jerry Mashao, said the reality was that the numbers of such facilities continued to decline without government intervention.

He said unfunded abattoirs were unable to compete with the big guns of the industry due to insufficient infrastructure and resources.

“But it’s not only about competing with the big brands.

“It is about creating sustainable job employment in the local communities that will obviously have a ripple effect in the economy, and thus boosting the standard of living in the economy.

“We have surrounding communities like Refilwe that have a high unemployment rate and it’s abattoirs like these that can alleviate the poverty rate.

“More especially, because the skills needed in this instance are not so much of a high calibre.”

Ramakgopa praised the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and welcomed the Fifth Industrial Revolution, but emphasised that agriculture should not be overlooked as it played an integral part in people’s lives and the economy.

He said the government would intervene in Yarena Chicken abattoir and various other farms across the country.

“The intention of the visit is to identify the interventions required to propel the abattoir to commercial status. This is in line with the department’s commitments to commercialise 53 farmers in the next five years,” he said,

Mashao welcomed the visit and pleaded with the government to assist him financially with equipment and other resources for him to grow, so he could uplift the community as well.

The abattoir is a 100% black-owned and managed establishment and supplies processed chicken, commercial eggs and other tertiary chicken meat products.

The chickens slaughtered at Yarena are purchased from 55 black farmers, and the abattoir contributes indirectly to nearly 1800 employment opportunities.

Mashao said there was a real opportunity for South African abattoirs to evolve and grow their businesses by adopting the right business management principles.

“Funding needs to be invested in establishing black farmers in the poultry industry without any significant returns. Because small-scale producers have to compete with large companies on the open market, barriers to entry are very high.”

Pretoria News