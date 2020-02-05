Plan to revitalise Centurion lake









THE City of Tshwane is taking steps towards rehabilitating the Centurion lake and Hennops River. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The end of the Centurion lake landmark - as it is now - is set in stone. Today the City of Tshwane is taking a step towards rehabilitating the body of water which has been the butt of talks, the subject of pipe dreams yet emitted a foul smell that has seen businesses lose out on revenue over many years. MMC for Environmental Affairs Dana Wannenburg said that today the metro would remove the remaining two sluice gates of the Centurion Lake weir at the Hendrik Verwoerd bridge. This will increase the free flow of water through the lake, and get the drainage and desalination process under way. “While this signals the end of an era of a major Centurion landmark, the lake was not constructed in such a way to deal with the extent of pollution and accumulated sediment from upstream municipalities.”

Centurion lake has been controversial for years, with every mayor from the ANC’s Kgosientso Ramokgopa to the DA's Stevens Mokgalapa having mixed views on its future.

For years the lake drew complaints about the stench and ultimately led to certain business, especially restaurants operating at Centurion Mall, wanting to claim from the metro for lost business at one stage.

Last year, Mokgalapa announced that a concrete slab would be cast over it, saying he did not understand why it was even called a lake.

For years little or no progress seems to have been made to restore the Centurion lake.

An ugly backdrop and dreadful smell did not bode well for shoppers at the mall and as a result some businesses said their numbers were dwindling and they wanted to hold the City liable. There were also several objections and claims against the proposed closure of the lake.

While there were objections against the closure of the lake, restaurants, businesses and residents had also been complaining for years about the state of the lake and the accompanying bad smell. The water quality has been so bad that it was impossible to restore the lake to a “blue node”.

Wannenburg said that over the past decade, more than 50 000m³ of sediment had accumulated in the lake, and the opening of the weirs would relieve pressure on existing storm water systems flowing into the lake, reduce leaks from the sewage system on the southern side of the lake as well as reduce odours from stagnant water.

After the weirs have been opened, the metro will start removing silt from the northern and southern stretches as well as the silted up area in front of the Centurion Hotel.

This will create channels on either side of the lake and improve speedy water flow through the lake and improve stormwater drainage.

Wannenburg said the rehabilitation process would have a minimal downstream impact and the City was in constant contact with the Department of Water Affairs and Sanitation to ensure that all processes were done in accordance with its Water Use Licence.

“Residents downstream will notice a darkening of water colour for the first few weeks, and as water levels in the lake drop, exposed sediment may release unpleasant odours - which will improve as sediment dries out,” said Wannenburg

As part of the lake rehabilitation process, consideration has been given to preventative upstream measures, such as minor excavations of silt at the weir. The metro is also planning to construct a sediment and litter trap at the weir, which will significantly reduce the amount of silt and litter being flushed downstream.

“The project will, however, require the co-operation of our neighbouring municipalities as well as the Department of Water and Sanitation.”

Wannenburg said that while the project will end an era, they were looking at the end goal, which was to rehabilitate the Hennops and lake which have been entangled by upstream pollution.

Pretoria News