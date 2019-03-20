THE provincial government has submitted a plan to the City of Tshwane to demolish and rebuild the HM Pitje Stadium in Mamelodi West. African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Pretoria - Plans are under way to return HM Pitje Stadium in Mamelodi West to its former glory. The Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation has submitted a plan to the City of Tshwane to demolish the existing structure and redevelop the site into a modern stadium.

The plans, which the Pretoria News has seen, were sent to the city’s senior specialist for sport, stadium and development facilities Pieter Mouton by the provincial department.

The plans were sent by chief director of corporate services at the department, Chris Lekalala.

They include numerous artist impressions of the new stadium.

The email from Mouton reads: “The City of Tshwane confirms that the building plans, demolition plans and site development plan applications were submitted for HM Pitje Stadium at Regional Building Control Office in Region 6.”

The city will henceforce scrutinise the submitted drawings and plans and may take up to 21 days before responding.

But community leader and frontrunner of the #BringBackHMPitje campaign, Tsaka Tsepedi, cautioned people in Mamelodi not to celebrate just yet.

“Yes, the exchange of e-mails between the city and the department is a step in the right direction, but we need something signed, sealed and delivered,” he said.

Tsepedi said they had in the past seen artists’ impressions of the proposed stadium during community meetings hosted by the department. “I guess this is different because they submitted the plans to the City, which they didn’t do in the past.”

The #BringBackHMPitje is scheduled to meet the department at the end of the month to get the response from the city following their submission of the plans.

In February, Mamelodi residents cornered Premier David Makhura during the announcement of Lieutenant-general Elias Mawela as provincial commissioner and asked about the plans for the former home of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Tsepedi said it was the only opportunity that they could iron out the HM Pitje saga with Makhura. Subsequently, two meetings have been held regarding the issue.

“People in Mamelodi are crossing their fingers and hoping this deal pulls through. Our children are doing drugs because of the lack of sport facilities and (Mamelodi) Sundowns need to return to their rightful home.”

The dilapidated stadium in Mamelodi West has not been used since 2005, this despite more than R20million being pumped into the refurbishment of the stadium by the City and department.

The upgrade was meant to be part of the city’s 2010 Fifa World Cup legacy. Since 2006, there have been delays and problems with construction.

The angle of the seating is dangerous and pitch visibility is obsolete in certain sections of the stands.

The stadium remains non-compliant with safety and construction regulations and as such no occupational certificates have been issued. Emergency and seating requirements are not up to basic standards.

DA Gauteng spokesperson for Sport, Recreation, Arts, Culture and Heritage Kingsol Chabalala lambasted the department for misusing funds which could have been put to better use in Mamelodi.

“A total of R117228841.14 has been wasted and could have been put to better use for residents.”

