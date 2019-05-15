Department of Health employees protest outside their Civitas headquarters in the CBD yesterday.

Pretoria - Workers at the Department of Health's Civitas Building and Poyntons, used by the Department of Correctional Services, yesterday called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to place competent ministers in the two ministries. Employees at Civitas picketed outside their headquarters on Thabo Sehume Street.

They accused Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi of collapsing the entire health system.

They called for Motsoaledi to account for the R1billion expenditure on a building they said was unsafe and hazardous to workers.

Public Servants Association chairperson in the department Peter Moloi said there had been no progress or communication regarding the state of the building.

He said even the task team set up to relocate the workers had not yielded any results.

Lusizo Ratya, branch chairperson of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union said: “So we are saying while they are busy at Luthuli House deciding on which ministers to deploy to the various departments, we as labour are calling for them to deploy capable persons to resurrect Public Works, Labour and Health.”

A handful of workers from Poyntons also camped outside the building, refusing to go inside owing to safety concerns.

The City of Tshwane last September withdrew its notice that the building was not safe for occupation. However, Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union national spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said workers would still not enter the building.

Mamabolo said the department had pronounced the building safe without facts to support it.

He said they had repeatedly requested to be furnished with a report regarding the state and safety of the building which had not been forthcoming from Correctional Services and the Department of Labour.

“We have asked for members to be moved to other departments and that has been ignored.

"All because of the arrogance of the minister.”

He said the Labour Department was also ignoring a court order instructing that it furnishes unions with a report regarding the safety of the building.

“These workers have been intimidated to return to the building, but they refuse to risk their lives.”

Mamabolo said they had also raised with Ramaphosa the need to remove ministers who were not doing their jobs and neglecting workers.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the City administration had declared Poyntons safe for occupation in 2018.

This after the department furnished the municipality with a report on the work done, correcting defects that needed urgent attention.

Nxumalo said a letter issued by the City confirming the safety of the building was shared with staff members and organised labour unions.

Pretoria News