Pretoria - The family of slain Matwetwe actor Sibusiso Khwinana on Thursday pleaded with the killers to hand themselves to the police so they can find closure. Family spokesperson and the late actor’s cousin Khalo Khwinana said: “To the perpetrators, you know what you have done and I think right now is the time to come forward.

“Give us as a family closure so that we are able to mourn and heal from what you have done to us; it is a really good life you cut short. We are working on ourselves, but we would really like it if you would just give us that last minute of closure that we have been needing throughout the week.”

Khalo said the family was still struggling to deal with the unexpected slaying of Sibusiso who was robbed of his cellphone last Friday night in Arcadia.

Khalo was speaking alongside Gauteng Premier David Makhura, MEC for Community Safety Sizakhele Nkosi-Malobane and Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, who had visited the family on Thursday.

Makhura said three suspects had been identified, and asked Sunnyside residents who had information to work with the police to help find the trio.

He said a high-level task team had been established to bring the killers to book.

“We understand that the only way the family can heal is when they see the perpetrators brought to book.

“We are working very closely with the police and I’m going to monitor the investigations all the way,” he said.

He added Khwinana was a very talented young man and died just as the film Matwetwe was hitting the streets and everyone loving it. “He left us when the film was making a major breakthrough. He was a very talented young man; the country lost a jewel, Soshanguve lost a role model.”

Makhura urged people affected by the death of Khwinana to pay tribute to him by going to watch the movie.

