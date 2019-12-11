Possession important to new Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer









Josef Zinnbauer is the new coach of Orlando Pirates. Photo: @OrlandoPirates via Twitter New coach Josef Zinnbauer has vowed to make Orlando Pirates great again, and said that he likes a “dominant and passionate style of play”. The 49-year-old German was appointed by the Buccaneers yesterday on a three-year deal as a replacement for Milutin Sredojevic, strictly speaking, as Rhulani Mokwena was an interim coach for the past four months. Sredojevic had walked out on Pirates last August under curious circumstances, stating “personal reasons”. But a few days later, the Serbian was unveiled as the new head coach of Zamalek, where he said that it was a “dream come true” to join the Egyptian outfit. Mokwena has been under pressure in recent weeks, with Pirates in sixth position on the PSL standings with 17 points from 13 matches, with arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the top with double that amount.

After the 3-2 Soweto derby defeat to Amakhosi on 9 November, Pirates beat Polokwane City by the same score a few weeks later, before a 2-2 stalemate with Baroka FC at the weekend.

Zinnbauer, a former midfielder, last coached at a high level in 2017, when he was in charge of Swiss club St Gallen - who have had four Bafana Bafana players on their books over the years: David Nyathi, Sizwe Motaung, Phil Masinga and Teboho Mokoena.

He has also been the boss at German Bundesliga club Hamburg previously, and hopes to reinvigorate the Pirates ship this season and beyond.

“I like a dominant and passionate style of play, and the ball possession is important to me,” Zinnbauer said in a video on the Pirates Twitter account yesterday.

“There is a quality with our players, and we have to reach the team’s full potential with discipline, hard work and dedication. I expect everyone at the club to give the best, as I will give mine.

“It will not be easy, but we will do our best to make Pirates become great again. What I can promise to the Pirates fans (is that) I will work hard, with passion, for this great club.

“And now I’m very happy I wear the Orlando Pirates colours.”

Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza wished Zinnbauer “good luck” yesterday, adding that he hoped the German “is able to hit the deck running”.

Having built a strong reputation under Pitso Mosimane’s watch at Mamelodi Sundowns and then Sredojevic at Pirates, Mokwena has been retained by the Buccaneers as an assistant coach, along with Fadlu Davids.

“It is important that we thank Rhulani for the fearless manner in which he stepped up to the plate when the need arose,” Khoza said.

“One of the important lessons leaders learn at the top is about themselves. They are called, ‘Knowing what I know now’ lessons. I have no doubt that Rhulani has learnt a lot of those for his betterment and that of the team.”

Zinnbauer will have reasonable time to work with the team before Pirates’ next match, which is on 21 December against Black Leopards at Orlando Stadium.