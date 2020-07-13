Power cuts, lockout threats irk Thembelihle Village residents

Pretoria - A stand-off is brewing between residents of Thembelihle Village and the administrators of the low-cost housing development. It follows grievances with the landlord and service provider over power disconnections, among others - a battle that has ended up in the court. The residents demand that Yeast City Housing and Voltano service providers write off a percentage of outstanding debt for services and want a meeting to discuss a way forward. The residents also demand prepaid meters, and “no harassment, lockouts, threats of eviction and switch-off of services at Thembelihle”. According to them, “disaster and relief strategies were legislatively put in place as a way to ease the hardships citizens and law-abiding tenants face because of the pandemic.

“Low income households are the hardest hit in times of economic stagnation and unemployment and job loss is at an all-time high.”

They said the law clearly stated no evictions or service cut-offs should be instituted or implemented during the national lockdown.

“The management of Yeast City Housing, Thembelihle and Voltano have clearly broken these laws and as residents we will not stand by as our human rights are trampled upon.”

A resident said the situation started in 2017, and some residents who were in arrears even had their furniture seized.

“Most people are now fed up because they have either suffered pay cuts or lost their jobs, but there is no relief. What angered most people is that they came and said they want to disconnect the power,” the resident said.

She said there was a need for housing subsidies and no evictions or disconnections of power, especially during winter and a pandemic.

“Most of these people are furious because it is a build-up of situations that have pent up over the years as residents complain of high electricity bills when prepaid meters could be installed. Now most of us are facing our power being disconnected.”

Yeast, the management company for the Struben Street, CBD, complex, had yet to comment by yesterday.

However, the Pretoria News last week reported the company had asked the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to interdict certain residents from “going on the rampage and threatening service providers”.

