Pressure is on for school placements in Centurion









The Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - Centurion has been earmarked as one of the areas of concern in Gauteng where many pupils, mostly Grade 1s, are still waiting to be placed for next year. Officials of the Tshwane South District as well as officials from the Education Department will tomorrow engage with parents in this area who are still waiting for placements. The meeting will take place at 5pm at the Laerskool Uitsig in The Reeds. Parents will be updated on how far their children's placements are and specific cases and concerns will be addressed. This is according to Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi, who said yesterday that 9618 pupils were still waiting to be placed across the province. Of these, 3210 Grade 1s are still awaiting placement; 6408 for Grade 8. “We're working timeously to place them by the November 30 deadline,” Lesufi said, adding when schools close on December 4, all parents should know where their children would go in 2020.

“Our priority is to work with Grade1 parents to place all these learners so they don't have additional stress on their first experience of schooling.”

Lesufi said his department had drastically reduced the number of unplaced pupils from 34553 on November 3 to 9618 by yesterday. About 160 appeals had been received and were being processed. “In working closely with schools, especially in high pressure areas, we managed to increase capacity to accommodate more unplaced learners. Consequently most of the high pressure schools are full.”

The department has also identified schools where classrooms could be added for additional placements. He said the process to supply mobile classrooms was under way.

One of the problems the department faced was that more than 120000 parents applied to only one school. All these schools collectively could only accommodate 12000 pupils.

Lesufi said the department would continue to engage single medium schools with low learner enrolments to merge, to accommodate applicants who need to be taught in a different language. He called on parents to accept offers issued to them as space was limited. “We assure parents that their children will be offered a placement,” he said. However, he warned that in cases where parents declined the offer, other children were placed. This could lead to parents losing those places.

The department was anticipating more than 18000 late registrations, but Lesufi said they would deal with that later as they were now concentrating on the slightly more than 9000 who must be placed before the end of this month.

Pretoria News