Officials of the Tshwane South District as well as officials from the Education Department will tomorrow engage with parents in this area who are still waiting for placements.
The meeting will take place at 5pm at the Laerskool Uitsig in The Reeds. Parents will be updated on how far their children's placements are and specific cases and concerns will be addressed.
This is according to Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi, who said yesterday that 9618 pupils were still waiting to be placed across the province. Of these, 3210 Grade 1s are still awaiting placement; 6408 for Grade 8.
“We're working timeously to place them by the November 30 deadline,” Lesufi said, adding when schools close on December 4, all parents should know where their children would go in 2020.