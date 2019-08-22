MAESHIBE Marema dug into her savings to fund her coffee brand called Maeshibe. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - After years of knocking on different doors for funding, with none opening, Pretoria entrepreneur Maeshibe Marema had no choice but to dig from her savings for her dream to come true. And on Saturday, the 31-year-old member of the SANDF from Silver Lakes, east of the city, was left with no regrets when she finally launched her own coffee brand called Maeshibe.

During the launch, combined with her birthday celebration, attended by family and close friends held at Irene Country Lodge, she narrated a personal story of identity which birthed the brand.

She said she was ashamed of her name for many years and did not embrace it, adding that the brand was to make up for that, hence the slogan “a sense of belonging”.

She told the Pretoria News that not only did her love for coffee inspire the brand, but not finding the taste she was looking for from different brands.

Words and gesturse failed her when she spoke to the Pretoria News about her brand as she was so overwhelmed.

If she is not in camouflage uniform being the custodian of peace and protecting the country, she’s busy making coffee.

“I love coffee so much and that’s how the brand came about. I wanted a particular coffee which I couldn’t find in any of the well-known brands that already exist.

“I thought why can’t I make one coffee that has all I love in it. I decided that I’m going to put all the elements that I have from different brands and make my own that is composed of different flavours.

“I want to teach the world about coffee and the whole process; the whole process of farming, washing it, roasting it and finally having the product,” she said.

While she currently imported coffee beans from Uganda and Ethiopia, she said she recently discovered a local farmer she would also be working with to produce something 100% local.

She has also partnered with a deaf school to raise funds deaf baristas.

“I have partnered with a deaf school, so every time you buy a pack of Maeshibe you are actually donating to the school of deaf people and also making their dream of becoming baristas a reality. I am training these people to become great baristas and to also teach people sign language. I decided to partner with them and to fund them and buy them manuals and equipment,” she said.

Marema said her coffee beans were imported from Uganda’s Kapchorwa district, on the eastern border of Kenya, known for their delicate bright, floral aromas that are deeply complex and flavourful.

Maeshibe will soon be available in different stores countrywide but for now, one can order from her website, for R90. The coffee can be delivered to people around Pretoria and for R100 for those outside the capital.

