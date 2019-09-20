Colourful scenes such as these can be expected when the Gauteng Carnival hits the streets of Pretoria on Heritage Day.

Pretoria - It is all systems go for Gauteng’s boldest and brightest carnival in celebration of our cultural diversity. Tshwane is expected to come to a standstill as over 30 000 participants take to the streets to showcase the province’s rich cultural heritage through music, dance, fashion and the arts.

Organised by the provincial government and the City of Tshwane, the event forms part of the Heritage Day celebrations and is expected to bring in participants from other parts of Africa together with the Chinese, Peruvians and Argentinians.

Residents and visitors of Gauteng can look forward to the fusion of cultures into one big spectacle showcasing Africa’s creativeness through floats, 3D costumes, acrobats, enthralling dancers, an eclectic mix of music colourfully parading the capital city.

The parade starts from the Union Buildings and will make its way around Sunnyside before returning to the Union Buildings. “We are encouraging all residents of Gauteng and South Africa at large to come and witness the true spirit of ubuntu as we showcase our African cultural diversity, while advancing African solidarity and social cohesion,” said MEC for Sport, Arts Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe.

This day will also bring an array of entertainment, fun and laughter with performances by traditional music groups across the cultures.

The day ends with a festival where entertainment will be provided by well-known South African artists such as multiple award-winning singer Sho Majozi, as well as Dj Lamiez, Dj Sumbody and legendary singer Mercy Pakela.

“This day will provide the people of Gauteng with a unique way to learn more about one another’s cultures it allows us to discover all that we have in common,” said Hlophe.

The event on Tuesday is free and the people of Gauteng are urged to bring their families and be part of the spectacle.

