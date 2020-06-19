Pretoria Urology Hospital closed after Covid-19 infections

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The Pretoria Urology Hospital has shut down its theatres after staff members tested positive for Covid-19. Chief executive Anthony Malcolm said after they were notified that a couple of ­people in theatres had tested positive early this week, they immediately ceased operations to implement their standard disaster management plan. Malcolm said as all of their theatres were located in one area, they had to close the entire area for sanitising and decontamination with immediate effect. Luckily, however, he said the rest of the hospital had not been affected and had been able to operate as per ­normal. The affected staff were also said to be in self-isolation.

Of the incident and how it had affected staff morale, Malcolm said what was important for the hospital was to ensure people and their staff were well informed of incidents.

“From day one, we've ensured the necessary precautions such as a full screening facility, providing personal protective equipment and social distancing are in place, but there is only so much we can do. The most important thing is to ensure there is effective and immediate communication so everyone is fully aware of the situation and doesn't feel left out.”

More government departments have also had to close shop as more infections were picked up.

The Department of Home Affairs Head offices in Pretoria and several labour offices were also closed; the Home Affairs offices along Johannes Ramokgoase Street reported that a general worker who tested positive had come into contact with seven officials.

As a result, the colleagues were provided with psychotherapy and had also been advised to self-isolate as they were not showing any symptoms.

The building is being disinfected, and officials are expected to return on Tuesday, June 23.

Similarly, the UIF head office in Pretoria closed its doors on Wednesday, while the Mitchells Plain Labour Centre, together with its satellite office in Nyanga, would remain closed for an additional week after another of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

Thobile Lamati, director-general of the UIF, said even with the setback, residents could be assured that payment of benefits would still continue.

“Our officials are an important cog of the working of the South African economy, and as such, we will also ensure that they are as safe as possible.”

So far, in the past month, the department reported that their offices in Vredenburg in the Western Cape and East London in the Eastern Cape had to be closed after Covid-19 infections were picked up.

The City of Tshwane also closed down some of its buildings, including Tshwane House headquarters.

Another government entity affected is the South African Air Force base at Waterkloof.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News