THE announcement that DA MP Stevens Mokgalapa had been chosen to succeed outgoing executive mayor Solly Msimanga was a slap in the face for the party’s Tshwane caucus, the ANC has said. ANC caucus spokesperson Lesego Makhubela described the nomination as an insult which merely suggested that DA members in council were unequal to the task of being mayor.

It meant the responsibilities were above their weight and would overwhelm them, Makhubela said.

“This is why they had to shop around outside Tshwane, because not one of their comrades are good enough to run the metro.”

Makhubela described the nomination as degrading, demeaning and shameful for Tshwane DA members.

EFF regional leader Moafrika Mbongwana said he did not want to say much because it was an internal DA matter. “But having said that, they must not come and impose an executive mayor on our people. They must listen to the people on the ground and heed their calls,” he said.

Mbongwana cautioned that if the DA did not listen to the people, his party would intervene, and robustly so.

The mayor-elect was up against council Speaker Katlego Mathebe, MMC for Finance Mare-Lise Fourie, as well as MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning Randall Williams.

The DA federal executive met at the weekend and ratified Mokgalapa as the best candidate following an interview process by a selection panel, which looked at the hopefuls.

The DA-led coalition will need the support of kingmaker EFF to elect him mayor at a special council sitting, expected to be convened next week.

Two weeks ago Msimanga resigned, citing that he wanted to concentrate on his campaign as the DA Gauteng premier candidate. He tendered his resignation to Mathebe in council last Thursday.

In his resignation letter, Msimanga explained that he was stepping down “to pursue a higher office”.

“It has become clear to me and the DA that unless we govern the Gauteng province with an outright majority, the fate of the people of Tshwane will soon be the fate of the people of Gauteng across the board,” he said.

The DA said Gauteng was one of the DA’s strategic provinces in which it hopes to push the ANC’s support below 50%.

Mokgalapa was a councillor in Tshwane for nine years before heading to the National Assembly.

He said yesterday he was going to prioritise the work of stabilising the City administration in order to deliver better services to all residents. “I will strongly address matters related to big contracts in the City, such as GladAfrica and the Peu smart meter contract.

“I will also ensure that senior managers who are legislatively responsible for running the City and the functioning of supply chain management are held accountable.”

He said he was proud to accept the nomination and to be in a position to carry on the good work done by Msimanga. He committed to carrying on with the hard work of rebuilding the City and delivering on the DA manifesto. “My major priorities will include the party’s positive vision to create an environment for job creation, delivered better services and eliminate corruption. My unique history and life experience allow me to understand the challenges faced by the City and the required solutions to tackle them. I was born and raised in the city and have dedicated my professional life to serving the people of this beautiful country.

“I am excited to be given this opportunity and will continue this service, specifically for the residents of Tshwane.”

Given “my extensive knowledge of both national and local government”, he would be able to continue to lead the DA-led administration and hoped to rely on the support of council to make this a reality, he said.

“While much work has been done to turn the city around after decades of ANC mismanagement, we must never forget the people whose lives still need to change drastically.”

He thanked Msimanga for the outstanding job he has done in leading the City since 2016. “Most importantly, I would like to thank the residents for entrusting the DA-led administration with the responsibility of bettering your lives. You can be assured that we will continue to work tirelessly to deliver the change we have promised and also ensure a seamless transition between the outgoing and incoming mayor should we be able to elect a DA mayor during our council meeting.

“We hope that the parties in council and those who work with us, will not allow the City to be handed back to the ANC and their coalition of corruption.”