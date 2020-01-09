Prosperitus Secondary School in Eersterust wants to do even better this year









Lerato Manganyi from Prosperitus Secondary School at Eersterust. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - With an improved matric pass rate in the bag, the Prosperitus Secondary School in Eersterust is aiming its sights higher for this year’s National Senior Certificate matric exams. School principal Raphael Griffiths said the school achieved a 93.9% pass rate in the 2019 exams, an improvement from the 2018 group of learners. Griffiths said that even though it was an improvement he was disappointed they did not reach a 100% pass rate, especially as it was his 13th year at the school. However, he added that he was proud of the learners’ achievements overall. He said of the 114 learners, 28% had obtained bachelor’s degree passes, 45% received diploma passes and 26% higher certificates. “Seven learners of the group failed. We could have done better; we need to get a quality 100% pass rate now and more bachelors passes.”

Some of the learners also shared the principal's disappointment, such as learner Devaughn Alexander, who said that even though he passed he had not done as well as he wanted to.

“So I would advise others to focus on nothing else but their studies from day one because I didn’t do that and it shows.”

Lerato Manganyi said matric was hard for her at first but she eventually got into a rhythm and pushed through. She said although she made the decision to drop friends and partying, she was elated that it had paid off as she got great results in the end.

“I’m just happy that I got the marks I needed to finally be able to study law at the University of Johannesburg.”

