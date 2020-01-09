School principal Raphael Griffiths said the school achieved a 93.9% pass rate in the 2019 exams, an improvement from the 2018 group of learners.
Griffiths said that even though it was an improvement he was disappointed they did not reach a 100% pass rate, especially as it was his 13th year at the school.
However, he added that he was proud of the learners’ achievements overall. He said of the 114 learners, 28% had obtained bachelor’s degree passes, 45% received diploma passes and 26% higher certificates.
“Seven learners of the group failed. We could have done better; we need to get a quality 100% pass rate now and more bachelors passes.”