Pretoria - A lucrative cash carrot has been dangled in front of the Proteas netball team after they qualified for their first Netball World Cup in 24 years in Liverpool on Wednesday night. Telecommunications parastatal Telkom has pledged to pay R1million to the 12 players in the team if they win the World Cup title and R500 000 each if they return with the silver medal.

South Africa reached the Netball World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 24 years after beating Uganda 67-40 on Wednesday. The Proteas have emerged as one of the on form sides in the tournament, winning five consecutive matches to march on to tomorrow’s semi-finals.

The Proteas reached the final at the 1995 Netball World Championship in Birmingham where they won the silver medal after losing to Australia in the final. They have not been able to emulate the class of 1995, finishing fifth on four occasions and sixth on another.

These bonuses will be paid over and above the incentives the team’s title sponsors Spar AR pledged before the start of the tournament. The long-time sponsors announced they would give the team R1m if they won the championship, R750000 for silver and R500000 for bronze.

The Proteas have been in stellar form in the tournament with their victory over world number two Jamaica during the group stages, proving decisive in their pursuit of a play-offs berth.

“We could easily have 12 new millionaires at the end of this week; imagine how many lives we will change. I believe the team has earned all the good things coming their way,” said Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane.

