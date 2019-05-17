A company wants to mine in Doornpoort. Picture: Itumeleng English

Pretoria - A public meeting has been scheduled to discuss the proposed mining activities in Doornpoort, north of the N4 highway. The meeting will be held tomorrow from 10am at the NG Kerk, 841 Baobab Street, in Doornpoort. Representatives of Gemsbok Magnetite (Pty) Ltd will be at the meeting, convened to discuss objections raised by residents.

According to the chairperson of the residents’ association in Doornpoort, Richard Ledwaba, Gemsbok Magnetite has applied for prospecting rights for mining vanadium, iron and rutile on the remainder of the farm in Doornpoort 295-JR.

The property is situated approximately 13km north of the Pretoria CBD and 5.5km north of Sefako Makgatho Drive.

“We call on residents of Magalies Mountain, Montana Park, Magalieskruin, Wonderboom, Annlin, Sinoville, Cynthia Vale, Doornpoort, Kameeldrift, Roodeplaat and Pretoria North to come to the public meeting to sign a formal petition regarding the disadvantages of mining in our nearby area as it will be a detriment to us,” Ledwaba said.

Among the objections that would be brought forward by the residents at the public meeting, Ledwaba said, was that the mining projects would affect their health because of the high levels of air and noise pollution.

“The infrastructure in the neighbouring areas will be compromised; and residents will be subjected to more traffic congestion due to an increase of trucks in the area.

“The wetlands from north of Sefako Makgatho through to the train line parallel to Bon Accord and the hills north of the N4 will also be negatively impacted. Plants, bird life and other small animals in the area will be in jeopardy,” Ledwaba said.

Furthermore, Ledwaba said, more than 1000 people in the immediate area had signed online petitions against the proposed mining activities.

“We are not against mining as we know it can create a lot of jobs for community members, but we oppose developments that occur in ecologically sensitive areas as underground mining excavations pose as a threat to groundwater, road infrastructure and increase noise levels.

“Mining activities would be a disservice to the communities,” he said.

“Although there are many economic injections it carries, this will be more negative than positive as the types of property needed will generally lower the value of current properties of nearby Doornpoort,” Ledwaba said.

Pretoria News