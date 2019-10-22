R200m lost in cellphone tower battery theft









THIS MTN cellphone tower in Olievenhoutbosch was recently vandalised in a crime that is costing service providers millions in repairs. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Despite the recent arrest of a Pretoria man found in possession of cellphone tower batteries valued at over R700 000, more still needs to be done to curb the vandalism. MTN general manager of network operations Ernst Paul told the Pretoria News that they were still facing financial haemorrhage as they had to constantly replace vandalised infrastructure. A single incident could set them back as much as R500 000 in repairs. “We are losing a lot in terms of infrastructure as the costs rocket.” The financial loss could not yet be quantified, he said, but it was over R200 million as vandalism was driving up costs. “We welcome this significant arrest. We've been waiting for this a long time; it sends a strong message. “With this arrest we can now understand even more how the local market works, who he sells to and where they are taking them. We are also working to see if he can be linked to eight other incidents.” The arrest last Wednesday saw a former contractor nabbed at an MTN cellphone tower in Doornpoort - in his possession were 24 batteries valued at over R700 000. He had been spotted by Bidvest Protea Coin officers in a patrol vehicle on the site of the tower.

Questioning the man, the security officers found the batteries in his possession and alerted the SAPS.

Paul commended whistle-blowers who have come forward to report thefts and suspicions. “There has been increased activity from whistle-blowers, even in rural areas. Their efforts help us identify areas that need more attention.”

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said breakthroughs in the fight against cellphone tower battery theft and vandalism were welcomed, but the statistics remained worryingly high and more had to be done.

“The number of towers damaged is exceptionally high, but there have been breakthroughs over recent months through the efforts of the SAPS, security companies and public whistle-blowing. Many of them (batteries) are leaving the country destined for Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique among others.”

He said the unfortunate part was no decline could be seen in the number of attacks on cellphone towers. “The stats show that on average, between 400 and 600 towers are attacked every month."

Pretoria News