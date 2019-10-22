MTN general manager of network operations Ernst Paul told the Pretoria News that they were still facing financial haemorrhage as they had to constantly replace vandalised infrastructure. A single incident could set them back as much as R500 000 in repairs. “We are losing a lot in terms of infrastructure as the costs rocket.”
The financial loss could not yet be quantified, he said, but it was over R200 million as vandalism was driving up costs. “We welcome this significant arrest. We've been waiting for this a long time; it sends a strong message.
“With this arrest we can now understand even more how the local market works, who he sells to and where they are taking them. We are also working to see if he can be linked to eight other incidents.”
The arrest last Wednesday saw a former contractor nabbed at an MTN cellphone tower in Doornpoort - in his possession were 24 batteries valued at over R700 000. He had been spotted by Bidvest Protea Coin officers in a patrol vehicle on the site of the tower.