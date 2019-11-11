R25m worth of fake goods seized in safer festive season campaign









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The Gauteng safer festive season campaign has been launched with various successful crime prevention and combating operations which led to the discovery of over 300 undocumented foreign nationals in a 21-storey building in Hillbrow, Joburg. Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said three suspects - two women and a man - were arrested for hijacking the Hillbrow building after police were able to locate the rightful owner. “A total of 380 - 353 males and 27 females - undocumented nationals from Malawi and Zimbabwe, including those found during roadblocks and in other operations, were taken in for processing and verification of their stay in the country,” Peters said. Six Malawian nationals - four juveniles and two pregnant women - were released pending their appearance before immigration authorities to prepare for their direct deportation. Meanwhile, police were also able to trace 124 suspects for whom warrants of arrest were issued for a range of crimes.

This symbolised the kick-off of the safer festive season campaign in Gauteng, which was formally launched on Friday by Police Minister Bheki Cele, Peters said.

Roadblocks were manned at “strategic points” in all five districts of Gauteng, resulting in unroadworthy cars being impounded and fines being issued for contravention of road traffic regulations.

“A stolen police firearm was found on a wanted suspect, a Mozambican national, who was also driving a suspected stolen vehicle on the N12 in Alberton. This brings to four a total of firearms recovered after one firearm was confiscated at a roadblock on the N3 and a suspect arrested, and two firearms recovered during a hostel raid in Thokoza, where a suspect was arrested,” she said.

“A lot more other crime areas were addressed, where police confiscated counterfeit goods estimated at R25million at Lotto Building on Rahima Moosa Street. At the same building police also seized equipment such as stencils and plates suspected of being utilised to produce counterfeit luxury and sports brand labels.”

Law enforcement agencies also visited numerous pubs, clubs, liquor stores, and tuck shops.

Police, together with agents of the Gauteng Liquor Board, issued fines amounting to R9000 and confiscated liquor with an estimated value exceeding R1.4m.

Counterfeit Rizla rolling paper and cigarettes were also confiscated. One suspect was arrested during the liquor operations, Peters said.

“A case of fraud was opened in Midrand, pending further investigation, after a tip-off on suspected stolen SIM cards led police to a warehouse. SIM cards of various mobile service providers packed in thousands of boxes, together with suspected SIM card manufacturing machines, were seized for further investigation, while about 20 undocumented foreign nationals were found on the premises and were taken in for processing and verification as part of the 380 mentioned above.”

Police management on Saturday welcomed the various successes, which they said set the tone for a safer festive season operations which would continue across the province until the end of January. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria News