Pretoria - A crime intelligence police officer is claiming R420 000 in damages from the SAPS and two other officers after they allegedly disclosed classified information which was on her personal file. Their act caused a false rumour to spread that she and her husband had both tested positive for HIV.

The lieutenant-colonel, who cannot be identified, turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, saying she had been defamed and her reputation damaged.

She claimed R350 000 in this regard, as well as a further R70 000 for medical expenses, as she said she was now suffering from major depression for which she had to receive treatment.

She told the court that her personal information should have never been leaked, and that what was stated on her file was taken out of context.

It was claimed that some of her personal information was leaked during her interview for a “top secret” clearance.

The false rumour that she had tested positive for HIV spread among her colleagues.

It is claimed that one of the officers who had to type the record of the interview was involved in leaking what was said and recorded on her file.

An investigation was undertaken regarding the leak but it is not clear what the outcome was.

The two officers suspected of starting the rumour were demoted and sent to other divisions where they were to handle “less sensitive” issues.

They, however, objected and said they were never found to be guilty, nor were there any disciplinary proceedings against them. Both denied that they had spread the vicious rumours.

According to a report submitted to court by her psychologist, the officer felt extremely humiliated, traumatised and anxious about what was said about her behind her back. She struggled to cope with her work environment and look her colleagues in the eye, although she had done nothing wrong.

