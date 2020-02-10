Rains cause further havoc in parts of Tshwane









Itireleng after heavy rains. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Edward Komape, a resident of the Itireleng informal settlement near Laudium, was woken up on Saturday morning by rain pouring into his shack. This area was just one of a number in the Tshwane and Joburg metros again affected by heavy downpours. In low-lying parts of Centurion and Sandton, bridges flooded and across the cities mopping up continued yesterday. Komape told the Pretoria News he was walking in ankle-deep water as he mopped water off the floor, and his yard was flooded. His furniture was drenched and his TV set ruined.

Numerous other shacks in the area were also flooded and the streets were left with mud and puddles.

The City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the community of Itireleng reported flooded shacks but the city had no reports of injury or loss of lives, thankfully.

In Joburg, the body of an 8-year-old boy from the Mhlangeni informal settlement west of the city was recovered.

He drowned when the surging waters from the flash flood swept him away.

Mabaso said the emergency services, the Tshwane Utility Services Department and a local councillor worked together to assess the situation in the area and provide assistance to those in distress.

This included securing the area around a sinkhole.

“About 15 calls had been received by early yesterday of houses that were flooded in the Lotus Gardens and Atteridgeville area,” Mabaso said.

Firefighters and local towing services assisted motorists to safety from 12 vehicles that were trapped in water at a bridge in WF Nkomo Street in Pretoria West.

Authorities worked together to monitor flood-prone low water bridges in Rabie and End Street, Nellmapius, and John Vorster Drive and SuperSport Park in Centurion.

At least one vehicle got stuck in deep water on End Street near Leriba Lodge, which floods regularly.

Community activist Yusuf Abramjee, who posted a photo on social media, said: “Motorists are constantly warned not to drive through flooded low level bridges, but they do not listen. They take chances and it’s extremely dangerous.”

Other flashpoints which were monitored were R101 near Wierdabrug SAPS and the M8 near the PPC factory in Hercules.

Mabaso said emergency services were on high alert following reports by the South African Weather Service that more rain was forecast across the province.

Motorists were advised to observe safe following distances, reduce driving speed to increase braking distance, switch on headlights, never attempt to cross flooded low water bridges where the surface cannot be seen, or drive into bodies of water of unknown depth and avoid any other actions that may endanger the lives of other road users.

Mabaso said: “The department also advises households to switch off electrical components and the mains, should their house or shacks be flooded to minimise chances of electrocution.”

Thunderstorms are forecast for today.

Pretoria News