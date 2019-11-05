Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially launched the Tshwane Automotive Hub at the Ford Motor Company in Silverton, Pretoria.
He was accompanied by Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel, and Gauteng premier David Makhura.
This special economic zone is expected to help attract new automotive component manufacturers while strengthening Tshwane’s position as an automotive city.
Aside from Ford in the east, Tshwane has BMW and Nissan/Renault and Tata in the north, and the Tshwane Automotive City (TAC) concept aims to transform the city and boost the Gauteng economy.
The hub is an outcome of the SA Investment Conference held last year, when a pledge was made to invest in the Automotive Master Development Plan 2035.