“Not one morning did I wake up and think I can’t do this anymore. I knew what I was doing was important and that I was making a meaningful difference,” she said.
Every day, the 45-year-old uttered these words to keep motivated in reaching her goal to mark her horrific rape ordeal of 27 years ago with something more meaningful.
She did this by walking 27km a day for 27 days from Pretoria through 27 suburbs, ending up in Ruimsig. The idea was to take a stand against sexual assault and gender-based violence.
Kuter started her journey on September 16 wearing yellow, the colour her attacker wore on that fateful day almost three decades ago.