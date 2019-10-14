Refugees camp at UN offices in Brooklyn









About 300 refugees are camping outside the UN High Commission for Refugees in Brooklyn in the city, demanding protection and assistance. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Members of Parliament were this afternoon expected to visit the hundreds of foreign nationals camping outside the UN High Commission for Refugees in Brooklyn, east of the city. Councillor for the area Kate Prinsloo said it was expected the visit by MPs would shed some light on what the people really wanted. Residents raised the issue and health hazard concerns with Prinsloo, who said she feared the situation could worsen should the government not intervene quickly. Prinsloo said the issue was outside the City of Tshwane’s jurisdiction. “I spoke to the MMC for Community Safety, Karen Meyer, and she said it was outside our jurisdiction and it was for the Department of Home Affairs to resolve,” she said. Prinsloo said she was not exactly sure what the group wanted, but had heard they needed money to go back to their home countries. “I have since elevated it to the department,” she said.

The stranded refugees, under the banner of Women, Children at Concern, said they descended on the UN High Commission with the hope they would get solace from officials.

When the Pretoria News visited them on Saturday, they bitterly complained that no one was willing to give them an audience. Some women sat down under the baking sun while a group of men stood up having a chat. The bad odour, used toilet paper, urine and faeces were steadily building up outside the building.

The health-threatening situation started last Tuesday when a group of 300 refugees, who have no ablution facilities or water, camped outside the building in Waterkloof Road in protest against the recent xenophobic attacks in the country.

Spokesperson for the group Aline Bukuru said they were on a mission to ask the commission for protection against locals bent on attacking them.

Regarding the unhealthy situation, she said: “We have asked the UN people to ask the government to provide us with toilets because our children have nowhere to go if they want to relieve themselves. They can get sick. We asked them to provide us with water and even food for the little ones. They said there was nothing they could do.”

She said they were fetching water from Brooklyn Mall, which was a stone’s throw away.

Adults were using toilets at the mall. However, she said there were no washing facilities.

Bukuru said some people at the mall were unhappy with them fetching water from there. “But we have told them that these children would not survive without water.”

She said the group intended to appeal to the City of Tshwane to provide them with water and portable toilets.

“At night children will relieve themselves in the open because there is nowhere they can go. The place is starting to smell. Something bad can happen,” Bukuru said. The group has vowed to continue camping there until their plea for protection was heard.

They hail from different countries and are united in their call against attacks directed at foreigners.

Both the Home Affairs Department and UN officials could not be reached yesterday.

Pretoria News