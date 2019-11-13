Refugees outside the UN High Commissionwait to hear their fate









REFUGEES camping outside the UN High Commission offices in Brooklyn. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Tensions were high and anxiety was brewing as refugees, outside the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, waited to hear their fate today. The refugees were pre-empting the outcome of an urgent application to remove them in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. The Waterkloof Homeowners Association and Brooklyn and Eastern Areas Citizens Association approached the High Court on an urgent basis, seeking an order against the refugees, citing the contravention of municipal by-laws. According to court papers, the associations were seeking an order that would essentially interdict and prohibit the refugees from living outside the commission’s offices. However, the refugees said they were willing to die for their human rights. They said the only thing that remained was death because they knew if they were to go back to society, they would “die like dogs”.

Zimbabwean Courage Anotidasishe said before the general elections in May, his shops in Atteridgeville were looted four times. He fled from violence in Zimbabwe 15 years ago and sought refuge in South Africa.

“We live among South Africans and whenever there are elections, blackouts or no water, they rob us over and over again,” he said.

“We are fed up and willing to die for our children. Enough is enough.”

The number of foreign nationals at the site has increased in the past three weeks.

Yesterday, most of the refugees were reinforcing their makeshift homes, after the damage caused by heavy rains in Pretoria on Tuesday night.

Some hung their blankets out to dry on the fences of the surrounding properties, while others put thick plastic on the roofs of their shelters.

Some were using built metal structures to firmly secure their “homes” in case of strong winds.

“We basically slept in water. To make things worse, some of our asylum seeker documents were damaged and washed away,” said a refugee.

The foreign nationals said they were prepared for the worst possible order by the court. They said they knew the court was not there to protect refugees and were thus ready for anything.

“It happened in Cape Town already and now it is coming here. We know it, but we won’t take it lying down,” said the leader of the group, Aline Bukuru.

She was referring to refugees who were violently removed from the UN offices in Cape Town, following a court order two weeks ago.

Bukuru said that if the order was granted, prohibiting them from a sit-in protest, police would have to forcibly remove them, as they had nowhere else to go.

The group vowed to only move out of the area in coffins.

Pretoria News