The Department of Health building in Thabo Sehume Street. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Despite workers knocking off early and organised labour advising its members not to enter the controversial Civitas Building, there hasn’t been any new development where the building is concerned. This was said by spokesperson for the Department of Health Popo Maja responding to new reports of staff working for only three hours a day as contractors renovate the building that’s been labelled “unsafe for occupation” by unions. Maja said the department made it clear last year that workers were leaving early to allow for the contractor to fix the building that has seen members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) and the Public Servants Association of South African (PSA) down tools. They demanded that the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and the Department of Health find an alternative building to house the workers because the tall green building on Thabo Sehume Street was making employees sick. However, Maja said, it was decided last year that the building would be renovated so that it may once again be considered fit for occupation by all those who are supposed to work inside it.

This would see everyone return to work so that productivity could be increased. At the moment, a lot of workers were still entering the building and doing their job despite some who opted to sit out until renovations are completely done.

“With that said, I must emphasise that there is absolutely no new development where this building is concerned.

"This issue of staff working three hours goes all the way back to last year,” Maja said.

He explained that ideas and suggestions of moving the entire workforce to an alternative building were still at consultation between the relevant departments and organised labour.

“Right now the departments are still at consultation with organised labour. Until then, the situation here remains the same. We have nothing new to report but when we do we’ll communicate,” he added.

The PSA and Nehawu have already been critical of renovation efforts, claiming heavy rains were making water leak inside.

However, the department maintained that renovations were not yet complete and some of the work included renovating the roof.

