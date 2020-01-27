Pretoria - Despite workers knocking off early and organised labour advising its members not to enter the controversial Civitas Building, there hasn’t been any new development where the building is concerned.
This was said by spokesperson for the Department of Health Popo Maja responding to new reports of staff working for only three hours a day as contractors renovate the building that’s been labelled “unsafe for occupation” by unions.
Maja said the department made it clear last year that workers were leaving early to allow for the contractor to fix the building that has seen members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) and the Public Servants Association of South African (PSA) down tools.
They demanded that the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and the Department of Health find an alternative building to house the workers because the tall green building on Thabo Sehume Street was making employees sick.
However, Maja said, it was decided last year that the building would be renovated so that it may once again be considered fit for occupation by all those who are supposed to work inside it.