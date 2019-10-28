Residents of Laudium bemoan water shortage









RESIDENTS of Laudium have had to rely on emergency measures after taps in the area ran dry over the past few days. Pretoria - Frustrated by a shortage of water, Laudium residents yesterday blamed the City of Tshwane for spoiling the Hindu community’s annual Diwali celebration. On Saturday, they appealed to Premier David Makhura to urgently intervene. They also blockaded the R55 with stones and bricks to vent their frustration and anger. Joined by residents from surrounding areas such as Iterileng and Claudius, they chanted “we want water now”. Yesterday, ward councillor Farouk Essop said water was still not restored and that the City spoiled the Diwali celebrations. “The City messed up the Diwali celebrations of the Hindu community, which are today (Sunday). We are fed up with lies and the blame game,” he said.

Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa had promised that water would be restored yesterday.

He said the Laudium reservoir had been restricted at 80% so that the networks could remain active.

“Unfortunately water that comes in goes out immediately so the reservoir has not recovered. The reservoir has now been shut off completely so that it can recover overnight. We have planned to open the reservoir at 4am hoping it would have recovered,” he said.

Essop said the response from the City had been pathetic. He said residents had been told on Friday that water restrictions would be lifted. However, on the day taps were still dry and schooling activities did not take place. Elderly people were said to be the most affected.

Their plight without water started on Wednesday night, apparently due to restrictions imposed by Rand Water.

At a community meeting on Saturday, residents expressed displeasure with the authorities for not quickly responding to their situation.

In a media statement, they said: “The current crisis has and will impact on the Diwali celebrations that are to take place over the next few days. Over and above the effect it has had on the elderly, ill and young people, schools have also been forced to close on the eve of final exams, as well as its significant impact on businesses at large in our Ward 61.”

Essop said: “This is the third consecutive year that we are being targeted. The Hindu or Tamil community is celebrating Diwali and now they have to again face this crisis,” he said.

Other residents pointed fingers at authorities for “targeting them”, saying their plight was a repeat of problems experienced at the beginning of summer over the past few years.

They were unhappy that too few water tankers had been distributed by the City. According to Essop, many residents were forced to travel to Erasmia to fill containers.

Community activist Yusuf Abramjee said: “I have asked the minister of Water Affairs and the premier to intervene.

"The City is not helping. The blame is being shifted to Rand Water. Water is a basic human right.”

Utility Services MMC Abel Tau confirmed that Makhura had been approached and that he contacted Mokgalapa about the problem.

He said that his team was working tirelessly to make sure residents would have water before Diwali.

