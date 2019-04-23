A section of the dilapidated Melgisedek buildings in Riviera. The city wants to turn the complex into student accommodation, but the occupants are not too optimistic. File photo: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The occupants of Melgisedek in Riviera want the City administration to provide alternative accommodation before rehabilitating the dilapidated complex. The city recently announced plans to redevelop the property into student accommodation. The announcement was made during the State of the Capital Address by executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa a fortnight ago.

However, the residents hit back, saying they had looked after the buildings after the City abandoned plans to renovate them many years ago.

Joseph Sebanyoni, who has been a resident at Melgisedek for 11 years, confirmed they shared the buildings with drug addicts and other unruly elements.

“But as bad as Melgisedek is, it is our home because we cannot afford to get decent accommodation,” he said.

“For many years city officials have been coming here registering us, saying there was a plan to provide alternative accommodation, but nothing has been done. We are now used to the empty promises and threats to evict us.”

Sebanyoni added they were not optimistic about the new plans. “We have heard it all before; the City has never provided us with alternative accommodation or does anything to improve living conditions here.

“If they cannot move us to a place where we will get free shelter and basic services such as water, then we are not going anywhere.

“This place may not have water, electricity and ablution facilities, but it is the only home we have and know.”

Sebanyoni said that during his stay at the notorious building, he had seen the good and the bad - from babies being born there to gruesome deaths.

“We stay in this dilapidated complex because it is better than being on the streets,” he said.

“If we could afford to pay for decent rental flats, then we would not be here. Instead of relocating us the City should rather renovate and develop Melgisedek into a public facility for people in the city who cannot afford to pay rent.”

According to another resident, Eazy Sedotho, plans to turn the dilapidated complex into student accommodation were just a strategy to fish for votes ahead of the May 8 election.

“Some of us are not shaken by the threats of eviction; we already knew the politicians will be making empty promises to students in exchange of votes.

“We have been down that road before. They even promised to provide electricity, but we still live without power to this day.

“Political parties should not even attempt coming to Melgisedek and try to campaign for votes; we are tired of being lied to.”

A cleaner at nearby Steve Biko Academic Hospital said she had watched the building go from bad to worse over the years. She described Melgisedek as a hideout for criminals and a threat to pedestrians, motorists and the general welfare of the community.

“One of the biggest problems in this neighbourhood is crime. Private securities have been deployed right at the gate of Melgisedek.

“However, that is not enough because the securities are not able to combat the crime going on here. A massive clean-up operation is required to get that place in order.”

