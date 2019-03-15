Soutter Streets in Pretoria West has been closed by angry residents over the big hole which forces pedestrians to walk on the busy street. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA) Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Residents are frustrated with leaking sewage that stinks up their residential areas after heavy rains. In Pretoria West, residents blocked Soutter Street on Tuesday morning to express their frustrations with drains that leaked in various parts of the street.

It is the same road they blocked in the past, demanding that the municipality close a manhole it dug and left open in November.

The council dug up the hole, hoping to fix the spot that caused blockages in the pipeline.

Residents first blocked the road in January after a man fell into the hole and was badly injured.

The road was blocked again last Friday, and then this week.

Jerry Kolobe said: “We have been blocking this road every week because we want the City to finally close this hole.”

Business people operating in the street and surrounding areas said they could not take the smell anymore. They said they had to close their businesses after the protest erupted again.

Workers at Magic Colours Automotive Paints said they could not trade when the street was blocked.

In Atteridgeville, the Mojapelo family from Mhlanga Street said they were sick and tired of two drains that spewed raw sewage all over their yard.

A frustrated Magdalene Moja- pelo told workers from the City’s department of water and sanitation that their response time to fix such health-threatening leaks was sluggish.

“Every time it rains heavily we must be in a rush to get home because we know the entire mess will be in our yard. I am tired of this life. I don’t think officials working in the City’s offices would be happy for their children to live like this. We must always watch our children closely or they could pick up faeces and used condoms in the yard. I want the City to remove these drains from my yard and put them in the street as they did for other people.”

City spokesperson Lindela Ma- shigo said the municipal sewers in Pretoria West were installed in 1934, in a confined working space. He said it was likely that the system had collapsed.

He said measures to excavate the hole and minimise pollution were taken, and the City had already received three quotations for repairs and was in the final stages of appointing a contractor.

Regarding the Atteridgeville complaint, he said: “Although some municipal sewers are indeed situated in the street reserve, they are primarily situated mid-block and inside of the lower-lying properties, about 1m from the boundary of an erf and can, therefore, not be relocated to the street.”

He said the City wanted to resolve the problem permanently, but could only rely on residents to refrain from draining stormwater from their properties into the sewer system.

Pretoria News