Results of Soshanguve learners who re-wrote exam return blank









Learners at the Victory Community Learning Centre in Soshanguve are still waiting for their results. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Learners who re-wrote and upgraded their matric marks at Victory Community Learning Centre in Soshanguve are demanding answers after statements with results of their exams returned blank. The candidates yesterday flocked to the centre, located at Sphamandla Primary School, to express anger and frustration. They had failed to get an explanation on why they had no marks. The learners said they became aware of the problem when they went to fetch their results last Wednesday. This, they said, had delayed their applications to tertiary institutions. They had targeted late applications at higher learning institutions, but couldn’t apply because their marks were blocked. A senior official at the school told the Pretoria News the college was also in the dark about what might have transpired, saying almost every candidate who enrolled was marked “unresulted”.

He said they had also experienced the same problem last year, but it only affected a few candidates. The situation was resolved within a few days.

The statements returned with three stars marked next to all the subjects upgraded, with a status “absent” written at the bottom.

But for some, only one subject had marks.

Nozipho Mdlalose, 22, said she spent an entire year renting a place to live in Soshanguve while upgrading her marks. She hails from KwaZulu-Natal. “My parents are angry and think I have been wasting their money the whole year bunking classes. This is really frustrating because I thought I would apply during late applications after receiving my results, but that cannot happen because I don’t have them.

“The school can’t give us the answers we are looking for. We were told to come back on Monday and that the problem would be resolved, but nothing I hope I don’t spend another year doing nothing as a result of this,” she said.

Another former learner, Caroline Maluleke, 20, said that when she checked her results using her old examination number, her results appeared. However, the new number she was given last year wasn’t recognised.

Most of the results statements showed the same marks, which most learners complained about.

“If you got a level 1 it’s a 27% (mark) for all the learners. Level 2 and 3 is the same percentage as well,” Maluleke said.

The school said it would send query forms to the Department of Basic Education for each candidate. It said the district had promised to investigate.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said they might have blocked the results pending investigation of any form of irregularities as instructed by the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi). Prior to the release of the matric results last week, the entity said the department must block the results of the matriculants implicated in dishonesty, as well as any results from unregistered centres.

Pretoria News