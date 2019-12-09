Retractable backpack helps those who can't use both hands carry study material









SIPHIWE ZUMA with his retractable backpack at the Science Forum SA Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Siphiwe Zuma has been using crutches since getting shot at the age of 9 and losing his leg. The young interior design student from Inanda village in KwaZulu-Natal told the Pretoria News he had difficulty in his first year. “I had a lot of material to carry, and rainy days were the worst because I could not hold an umbrella while using crutches.” Zuma was among the 3000 researchers, scientists, policymakers and students at the CSIR during the five-day Science Forum South Africa last week. He said the retractable backpack was an attempt for him to find a solution to his problem, but after speaking to other students and conducting some research he found that there was a market for the product as (other) campuses had students who were just like him.

“In 2017 we released the first prototype.

We further developed it to make it smaller and have a better retracting mechanism.

“We learnt what works and what doesn’t and a lot of hours and money went into designing the second prototype as I wasn’t under the grassroots innovation programme yet, so it was a bit complicated.”

He said that following receiving funding from the Technology Innovation Programme they redeveloped the mechanism to increase space for the user to store more items as well.

He said they were also looking to diversify the backpack to also incorporate wheelchair-bound people.

“We are also working on a mechanism for wheelchair-bound people.

“I’ve been getting requests from students who want to know when the products will be available.”

He said there were more than 700 students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal who were disabled and such a product would bring convenience.

“Durban University of Technology has approached us saying it wants to buy the product.

“We want to bring convenience and equality to those physically challenged.”

He said the long-term vision was to also supply the product to other universities in the country and hopefully Africa in five years.

Another innovative idea is the Brain Computer Interface system by the Tshwane University of Technology that allows disabled people or those without limbs to operate computers using their brain.

Professor Shengzhi Du said the programme was aimed at getting the user’s imagination movement.

The programme links the user's intention to the device and allows for various uses.

“The system is unlimited, the user can browse, type, make calls or flash in an event of an emergency to get assistance.”

He said the device also allowed for applications in hospitals or homes that care for disabled people, allowing them to be more independent and allow users to easily express themselves and use computers for various uses without assistance.

Moses Kela of the University of Pretoria has also come up with a device called the Asthma Grid which detects stages of asthma.

While the device has not yet been commercialised due to funding the prototype, Technology Innovation Agency will be developed for application in hospitals and clinics by health practitioners to monitor asthma patients and the various stages of asthma.

