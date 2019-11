Richard Wood's mom hopes trial will finally give her answers on son's tragic death









Richard Wood. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - The family of Richard Wood will finally know what exactly transpired on the day he was assaulted and left for dead when the two-day trial finally starts next week. Wood died in November 2017 aged 26 after being allegedly beaten by his two friends. He lay in a coma at the Dr George Mukhari Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa for more than a week after he was allegedly severely assaulted outside a pub in Pretoria North. His best friend Christopher van der Westhuizen and Marchant Bredell were arrested in January last year and face a murder charge. Their trial has been set for Monday and Tuesday at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

They are out on R5 000 bail each and have not yet pleaded in the case which has been going on for over a year and been postponed several times, much to the frustration of the family.

The dead’s mother Maryna Wood said she was hopeful she would finally get the answers she had sought for the past two years.

She had reported her son missing after he did not come home.

She later found out that he was admitted to hospital.

She said someone had called her to notify her of an incident that had occurred and that one person was taken by ambulance to a Ga-Rankuwa hospital.

“I found him in a coma in the hospital and he had already had a brain operation. He passed away there,” she said.

He was living with one of the accused at the time, she said. “The case keeps getting postponed and the lawyer put in an application at some point this year, wanting the charge to change to culpable homicide, but it was denied by the court.

“Now that the case is finally coming to an end, we are happy and confident that we will finally know what happened and why,” she said.

At some point, the magistrate postponed the case as they were awaiting the Director of Public Prosecutions to approve a plea agreement. In January, the court allowed the case to be postponed after Van der Westhuizen and Bredell proposed a plea agreement to the prosecutor outside court.

In February, it was to be discussed with the dead man's parents.

