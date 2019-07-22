File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The classic “bump and rob” is back in the CBD, this time with culprits even starting fights with people just to get to their belongings. The crime that plagued parts of the city almost a decade ago has resurfaced with numerous incidents being reported in the past month. Working with speed and sophistication, or using knives to cut open handbags and backpacks, the pickpockets often work in gangs. Just as in a magician’s show, the major method at work here is distraction.

Journalist Gomolemo Motshwane was recently walking along Helen Joseph Street minding his own business when a man bumped into him and then tried to start a fight. “Are you blind?” the man asked Motshwane.

The man then went hysterical while two of his accomplices approached them acting like they wanted to stop them from fighting.

But split second thinking and experience helped Motshwane get away.

“I know about this type of mugging, so I did not entertain the guy. I speedily walked away looking for the closest security guard,” he said.

Unfortunately for some, that was not the case. Fezeka Mtshali was accosted at the intersection of Pretorius and Lilian Ngoyi Street around 4pm. A woman bumped in to her and told to watch where she was going.

“She made sure I never lost eye contact with her. I suspect this was when her accomplices crept behind me and took my cellphone, purse and tablet phone,” she said.

Pretoria Central SAPS spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said pick-pocketing and theft out of motor vehicles in the CBD had increased.

