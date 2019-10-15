Robbery, assaults rife at Eersterust cemetery after criminals stripped perimeter fencing









THE Eersterust cemetery is in disrepair, it’s turned into a dumping site, crime den and drugs spot. Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Crime knows no boundaries and does not respect any place, not even the resting place of the dead. As a result people are scared to visit Eersterust cemetery to pay their respect to loved ones. The facility, located east of Pretoria, has fallen into a state of disrepair and is attracting criminal elements. And as the festive holidays draw near, families said they wanted to visit their loved ones and perform traditional ceremonies, but feared they could easily become prey. From the entrance beer bottles, used nappies, plastic, rubble and other rubbish pile up as one walks inside.

The perimeter fence along Canary Street has been stolen by alleged drug users.

The neighbourhood is no stranger to drug abuse.

The cemetery, which was upgraded about 10 years ago, has been targeted by vandals.

They have taken the metal fencing, leaving the graves exposed.

Residents yesterday said they wanted visiting hours introduced.

In addition, they want an imposing concrete wall, coupled with security patrols.

In one of the latest incidents, two people were robbed while visiting a grave on Saturday morning.

According to a close friend, the two family members were inspecting the grave in preparation for a tombstone to be erected in December.

The thugs ordered them to lie down.

One had a gun while the other brandished a knife.

The robbers took one cellphone and a wedding ring. They then walked with the visitors to their car and ransacked it.

Other victims have had their cars broken into and valuables such as handbags, cellphones and wheels stolen.

Afterwards, the criminals easily disappear into nearby bushes or hide between graves.

According to a nearby resident, this was no rare occurrence.

She said muggings and robberies happened almost every week.

She said one day last week, at about 4am, they heard a woman scream, and it was said she had been raped, mugged and hit with a hammer on the head.

Another resident said muggings even occurred during the day.

“They target mostly women. In most cases two people pounce on the family at the grave while the third one is on the look-out, and if you have a car they will take you to it and search it,” she said.

She said fencing was becoming a commodity for criminals to steal.

Residents said last month the City of Tshwane removed the little that was left of the metal fence and promised to replace it with something stronger.

Yesterday the worried residents said they were concerned that people walked freely inside the graveyard because it was easily accessible.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said: "Due to budget constraints, we are unable to have multiple security staff on-site. As an interim measure, the remainder of the fence has been removed and stored at a secured location."

He said the City was also exploring having concrete palisade fencing erected once the insurance claims were approved.

"We have met both the Metro Police and the SAPS to assist with patrols, especially at night to reduce crime and ensure the waste management team cleans up the cemetery regularly."

Residents also said they needed more people to patrol the cemetery because drug addicts lurked there. Tombstones are vandalised regularly and graveyards are being plundered by syndicates stealing expensive tombstones vases and sculptures.

A Mamelodi East funeral undertaker claimed others in the trade and municipal workers were involved in stealing and reselling tombstones.

“A lot of it is inside jobs. It’s people who work for the municipality who steal tombstones and resell them. People spend so much money on tombstones but these guys who put them in are stealing them and reselling them."

Last year, residents complained that drug activity was also rife at the cemetery.

As a result, the cemetery’s former office and ablution facilities were demolished by the City because they housed vagrants and drug addicts who constantly had parties in the graveyard.

Pretoria News