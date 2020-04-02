SA Cares works to keep Pretoria east's Plastic View clean, safe

Pretoria - Sanitation and restricted access have been prioritised in a bid to safeguard Plastic View informal settlement, which is highly susceptible to infection spread owing to congestion. Managing director of SA Cares Sanet Fagan told the Pretoria News the coronavirus had forced them to act fast. The organisation has been at the forefront of aiding the poor settlement in the form of educating, feeding and assisting in the implementation of better hygiene practices. “Many families in South Africa, no matter which community, cannot wash hands in a bathroom or washbasin. So we knew that we had to become creative and see how we could help them. Our team of men from our Power of the Father Programme started thinking plans, and doing a lot of research and our first prototype was built at our Life House in Cullinan. It worked so well, especially since the grey water can afterwards be drained on to a vegetable garden.” While the daycare centre had to be closed in adherence to regulations, Fagan said they were worried how social distancing would work in a place where people live so close together and how they would be able to keep hygiene levels up by regularly washing their hands.

This led to the erection of several washbasins around the settlements for dwellers to make use of and ensure they have clean hands in line with preventive measures against the virus.

“We have given some of the basins to the University of Pretoria, Cemetery View and other communities as well. And we plan to have 400 in total for Plastic View, but we only have a small team of five men working on them at a time in order to also keep them safe.

“We are small in number, but we believe that if everyone can do one small act that can assist, we can make a huge impact.

“Besides providing a solution to handwashing in communities, we have also been able to pay the men, so in a small way contributing to helping them provide for their families in the difficult times to come.”

Fagan said the project had made them realise there was a need to continue even after the virus subsides as similar situations may be faced due to hygiene in settlements.

Meanwhile, the Informal Settlement Forum has also joined forces with the City of Tshwane’s Human Settlements and Health departments in a bid to sort out water management, training and awareness of the disease.

Programme manager Jackie Botha said there were debriefing sessions held at the end of each day, for discussions on crime and safety, water management and disease awareness.

“Both these teams have shown exceptional leadership. There has not been much sleep for some of the team members as we are on call 24/7 to assist in community matters.”

Botha said there was a strict enforcement of the lockdown rules and leaders had now embarked on an access control as an additional measure.

“Yesterday, we turned away eight vehicles which could not provide valid reasons why they wanted to enter the settlement.”

She said the objective during the period was twofold - “ensuring we have community compliance with Covid-19 disease precautions as far practical as possible and addressing the social matters.

“Only one person per household is allowed to collect water so that we ensure no overcrowding at water points takes place,” said Botha.

She said food security was a great concern and they had been campaigning for financial aid in the matter. Donations were needed as most dwellers could not afford essentials as they cannot work due to the lockdown.

