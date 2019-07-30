Egypt Ambassador Sherif Issa (left) and his wife Dina Zeidan, with young adventurers Megan Werner (second from left) and Driaan van den Heever (right) who were part of the U-Dream team that flew from Cape Town to Cairo in a plane they had assembled themselves. Val Boje

Pretoria - Egypt celebrated its 67th National Day in Pretoria yesterday at an event attended by ambassadors from Arab countries and other dignitaries. Ambassador Sherif Issa broke from tradition with an anecdotal speech which highlighted the deep friendship between Egypt and South Africa through stories of late former president Nelson Mandela.

He said Egypt had the honour to receive Madiba three times. The first was in 1962 when he travelled from South Africa to South Sudan from where he flew to Egypt and met then president Abdel Nasser.

This was part of the efforts to raise support among African leaders for the anti-apartheid struggle, and Madiba's shoes which, after two months of walking, were destroyed. Issa said the story went that he asked to buy new shoes, which he did.

Then, on his second visit, which came in 1990 after his release from prison, Egypt was the first country he visited as a free man. Mandela wanted to pay his respects to Nasser and give thanks to Egypt for its efforts in securing his release. At the Abdel Nasser Mosque, as is tradition, he took off his shoes, but afterwards he could not find them among the thousands of pairs there.

The third time Madiba visited Egypt was in 1997 and he was decorated with the Collar of the Nile award by then president Hosni Mubarak.

Moving from the past to the future, Issa spoke of the dream for a road from Cairo in the north to South Africa in the south to be completed and to connect the continent and bring together its brothers: a dream of Egypt which is currently chairing the African Union (AU).

Earlier in proceedings, Issa welcomed some of the group of 20 intrepid young adventurers who recently made the flight from Cape Town to Cairo over a period of weeks in a Sling-4 aircraft they constructed themselves.

In his response Sisa Ngombane representing Dirco, spoke of the political, economic and personal ties between the two countries. He welcomed a road linking the two ends of the continent and said it would be on Africa’s terms and show how great the continent could be.

Pretoria News