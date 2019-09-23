Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan arrive at Nottingham Academy in Nottingham, England. They are due to touch down in South Africa today for the start of a 10-day royal tour. Picture: Frank Augstein AP

Pretoria - Excitement is building as Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie arrive in South Africa today, with Cape Town their first stop. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan touch down together in Cape Town before Harry continues on to Botswana, Angola and Malawi. They will be reunited at the end of the 10-day programme in Joburg.

The trip has a packed itinerary with scores of engagements in 10 days that will focus on “community, grass roots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/Aids and the environment” in what is clearly a working visit and not a holiday.

First up is a women's shelter and the District Six Museum, and tomorrow they head to Monwabisi Beach to see the work of Waves for Change, and meet the Lunchbox Fund. Harry will spend time with the City of Cape Town Marine Unit to learn about how the organisation combats abalone poaching.

Later, Meghan will rejoin him to visit Bo Kaap in celebration of Heritage Day, followed by a reception at the residence of High Commissioner to South Africa, Nigel Casey.

On Wednesday they meet Archbishop Tutu and his wife Leah before Harry leaves for Botswana, Angola and Malawi. While he is away, Meghan has a number of engagements of her own, including visiting mothers2mothers, a charity that trains women living with HIV to be frontline health workers, and the Woodstock Exchange to meet women entrepreneurs in technology.

On October 1, the royal couple will visit a Joburg township, meet Graca Machel, and attend a reception in honour of the UK and South African business and investment relationship.

Their final engagement is an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe. A royal source said the couple also hoped to involve their son at some point on the trip.

Casey told the media he was "very much looking foward" to the couple's arrival and said their programme demonstrated the moderj UK-South Africa partnership, and highlighted their personal interests and patronages.

A total of 80 travelling and 300 local media are accredited for the tour.

Archie is expected to make an appearance during the visit with speculation by the British media it could be a photo opportunity with Tutu or Machel.

